World-Renowned Sportscaster Warns NFL About Giants [WATCH]

Jim Nantz is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and well-respected entities in his field of work. From the sound of it, the CBS lead play-by-play broadcaster believes that the New York Giants will soon garner similar praise on the football field.

Following the release of the 2020 NFL schedule, Nantz joined the Rich Eisen Shown on NBCSN the following day to discuss the games that he and his broadcasting mate, Tony Romo, will be calling this season from the CBS booth.

In years past, CBS had covered mainly AFC games, with FOX manning the majority of the NFC. However, as Nantz pointed out to Eisen, the NFL has begun to recently cross-flex games “to present the biggest audience you can on some major matchups,” allowing CBS to cover more notable NFC contests.

While matchups such as the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles or an NFC West bout between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks may have drawn the majority of fans interest following the schedule release, Nantz is eyeing another game on the CBS docket. The Week 5 NFC East battle between the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys is one that Nantz believes fans should be circling.

Nantz on Giants: ‘I Think They’re Going to be a Real Force’

“We got an NFC East game with the Giants at Dallas in Week 5.” Nantz said to Eisen. “That’s big for us. A lot of people build a perception of a matchup that might be based on last year’s record. I think the Giants are going to be pretty good. I really do. I think they’re really going to surprise some people.”

Then moments before signing off, Nantz dropped the hammer regarding Big Blue. “I think they’re going to be a real force,” he exclaimed.

Praise Continues to Pile Up for Giants

Nantz isn’t the only one who is high on the G-Men at the moment.

In terms of roster construction, even the biggest Dave Gettleman retractors have come out of the woodwork to declare their praise for the GM’s 2020 NFL Draft haul.

From a coaching staff perspective, Joe Judge has drawn rave reviews since his introductory press conference at the beginning of the year. Now, in a recent guest appearance on the Giants Huddle Podcast, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who Judge spent three years working under in Tuscaloosa, has chimed in on the type of coach New York is getting.

“When Joe was here, he was a young guy, very bright, enthusiastic, great teacher, really good relationships with the players, had lots of leadership qualities about him because of the example that he set and the energy and the enthusiasm he had on a daily basis,” Saban stated. “And he was really smart. He had a good understanding of football. So no surprise to me that Joe has gotten to this point in his career, and we certainly wish him well. He did a fantastic job here for us.”