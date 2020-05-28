Former Giants Top-10 Pick Signs with Panthers

Eli Apple’s previously discussed Big Apple redemption story had been put on the backburner, likely for good. The former New York Giants 1st-rounder has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal.

This is, of course, the second contract Apple has agreed upon this offseason. The cornerback’s previously agreed-upon deal with the Las Vegas Raiders fell through earlier this offseason.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Will Apple Ever Live Up to Draft Status?

A top-10 pick with Big Blue back in 2016, Apple was traded to the New Orleans Saints five weeks into the 2018 season after a tumultuous two-and-a-half-year run in New York.

Over Apple’s four-year career, the former Ohio State standout has appeared in 55 games, 48 of which as a starter, accumulating three interceptions and 33 passes defended.

Apple will be looked at, in conjunction with 4th-rounder Troy Pride Jr. and 7th-rounder Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, to help soften the blow of losing big-ticket free agent James Bradberry, interestingly enough to the Giants.

Apple’s tenure in the NFL to this point has been less than stellar, to say the least. His career overall Pro Football Focus grade of just 63.4 certainly doesn’t scream top-10 pick.

At the moment, Apple is hovering on bust territory. However, at just 24-years of age, Apple has a chance to rewrite his story, now with his third team in five years.

Apple will have a solid opportunity to lock down the starting gig across from Donte Jackson on the Panthers defense.

Where do the Giants Go From Here?

Was Apple ever a realistic free-agent fit in New York this offseason? Likely not. Yet, with DeAndre Baker’s playing status for the 2020 season currently up in the air, it would likely be in the G-Men’s best interest to acquire a fallback option or two, just in case.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain is a potential trade target. McCain, who has graded out in years past as one of the league’s top slot corners, has ties to Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and would likely come cheap.

Another option would, of course, be former Tennessee Titans corner, Logan Ryan. Despite his free-agent market picking up heat earlier in the month, the 2x-Super Bowl champ is still available for the taking.

However, with both corners best served to play in the nickel, New York’s best option may be to move forward with the bodies they have, whether Baker plays this year or not.

Sam Beal is a player who had 1st-round grades in NFL circles prior to entering the supplementary draft a few years back. Corey Ballentine is another high-upside player the Giants are intrigued with. There is also Julian Love, who is the wildcard in this whole scenario.

Love, who played safety in his rookie season, is rumored to be switching back to his college position of corner in 2020 after Big Blue stole Xavier McKinney in the 2nd-round of the NFL Draft.

Love showed well down the final stretch of 2019, and if given the opportunity, could steal Baker’s job for good.