Dolphins CB a Logical Trade Target for Giants Under Former Coordinator

The rebuild of the 5th-worst secondary in football a season ago took a massive hit this past Wednesday when Miramar Police issued an arrest warrant for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Baker has since been released on $200K bail, following four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Safe to say, the former 1st-round pick’s tenure with Big Blue is a bit murky at the moment.

To pour further fuel on the fire, the Giants have insisted Baker “stay away” from the team’s virtual offseason program at this time.

Despite the potential loss of Baker, New York’s secondary is still littered with talent. However, most of that talent is unproven at the moment.

Yet, a potential trade for Miami Dolphins defensive back Bobby McCain could change that. McCain would add a jolt of experience, not only on the playing field but also within the defensive scheme.

McCain Has Connections to Giants DC Patrick Graham

Unfortunately, McCain’s 2019 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury that forced the Dolphins to place the promising defender on injured-reserve after just nine games of play.

However, during that span, McCain still managed to register two interceptions for 53 return yards, three pass breakups, and 25 combined tackles. McCain, of course, did all of this under the watchful eye of then-Dolphins defensive coordinator and now-Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

McCain’s Days in Miami May Be Over

Bobby McCain was recently pegged by Pro Football Focus as a potential trade candidate following the completion of this year’s draft. But why?

It wasn’t long ago that McCain appeared to be in the Miami Dolphins’ long-term plans. The former 5th-round pick out of Memphis had a breakout 2017 campaign in which he finished the season with an impressive PFF grade of 76.6. McCain’s production was good enough to earn him a four-year, $27 million extension with the Dolphins the following offseason, including $13 million in guaranteed money. At the time, the deal made McCain the richest slot corner in football.

However, since then his standing within the organization has begun to be put into question. Shortly after, the team underwent a coaching and roster overhaul. The result? McCain was shifted from his regular nickelback position of years past to starting free safety in 2019.

While McCain flashed glimpses of brilliance at his new position, it wasn’t enough to stop the team from using a 3rd-round pick on Texas safety Brandon Jones in last month’s NFL Draft.

There have been rumblings in South Beach of moving McCain back to corner this season. Yet, there may simply be no room for him there. The Dolphins inked big-ticket free agent Byron Jones to a massive deal this offseason to play opposite pro bowl cornerback Xavien Howard.

Miami didn’t stop there. The team opted to use the 30th-overall selection in the 1st-round on Auburn’s Noah Igbinoghene, seemingly in hopes that he can man the slot position on defense.

Is McCain a Scheme Fit in NY?

The initial answer would be no. That is, if you expect the 5-foot-11-inch McCain to man the role potential left behind by Baker. However, if New York believes that either 2018 3rd-round supplementary pick Sam Beal or big-bodied corner Corey Ballentine could start opposite James Bradberry in the team’s base defense, then the idea of adding McCain becomes interesting.

While McCain may not be solely a slot corner, it is where he offers the most bang for his buck. During his breakout 2017 campaign, McCain recorded three interceptions, 17 passes defended, two sacks, all while allowing just a single touchdown, playing predominantly on the inside. He’s also a sound tackler, ranking fourth amongst all cornerbacks the following season in run stops, per Pro Football Focus.

Grant Haley and 4th-round pick Darnay Holmes are currently set to battle it out for the starting nickel spot for Big Blue. Safety Julian Love may also be given the opportunity to compete at the position.

However, McCain, who turns 27-years-old this August, would give New York a proven playmaker, and one who has a familiarity with the coaching staff and scheme. That is something that should certainly be very appealing to an extremely young Giants defense.