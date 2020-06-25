Browns Get Good News Regarding WR Odell Beckham

Whenever training camp starts for the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. will be ready to go — 100 percent.

Beckham is back to full strength after offseason surgery to address hip and groin injuries that limited him last year.

“He’s free and clear,” Stefanski said, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “He’s looking really good.”

Stefanski says Odell Beckham Jr. is 100 percent, "free and clear" in recovery from offseason abdominal surgery. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) June 25, 2020

Beckham has documented his relentless rehab process and posted a video on his personal YouTube channel explaining just how limited he was last season.

“So last year I was training in June and July and I was kind of just feeling stuff around groin area, abs and stuff like that and I went through training, get to August, went to training camp,” he said. “My third week of training camp I tear a little piece of my ab, so before the season, I kind of had the hernia thing going on. Sports hernia is what they call it.

“End up at the end of the season, torn abductor, torn rectus abdominis on the right, so pretty much [messed] up the whole year,” he added. “I didn’t try and say anything about it. Probably one of the worst surgeries I’ve ever had.”

Odell Beckham Ready for Big Year With Browns

OBJ Talks About Rehab Post SurgeryOBJ talks about his surgery and coming back "bigger, stronger, faster" for the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more videos: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOBJ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/obj Twitter: https://twitter.com/obj Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/odell.beckham Filmed and edited by Daniel Jeremiah Produced by Jason Hanlin 2020-05-04T19:04:00Z

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him, mostly because the injuries kept him from playing at his full potential. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns playing from behind from the get-go due to injuries.

Beckham has been bullish on his upcoming season.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons — bigger, stronger, faster,” Beckham said. “This my time.”

That would mean Beckham would eclipse the 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns he put up with the Giants in 2015. Beckham has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons and hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2016. Before last season, he had played in 16 games just once. He suffered a hamstring ailment his rookie season, a fractured ankle three seasons ago that required surgery and a quad injury in 2018 that Josina Anderson revealed was a tear, not a bruise, which was previously reported.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry Also on Mend From Surgery

Beckham’s teammate and best friend Jarvis Landry also had surgery this offseason, repairing a hip issue that slowed him down last season. He recently revealed that he’s ahead on schedule for his return and expects to be a full-go by August.

“The rehab process is going great. Right now I’m a little bit ahead of schedule. Most important thing is taking it day by day and being healthy for the season,” Landry said. “I can’t predict when exactly when I’ll be on the field, whether that’s July, August or September, but obviously, my return date is sometime in August.”

Stefanski said on Thursday that Landry has made progress, but is on a different timeline for recovery than Beckham.

Jarvis Landry looking good and progressing well but recovering from a different surgery with different timetable. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) June 25, 2020

Landry has not missed a game in his career, earning a reputation as an iron man at the wide receiver position. On top of that, he was extremely productive despite being banged up last season, collecting a career-high 1174 yards last season and six touchdowns.

READ NEXT: Veteran Throws Hat Into Ring for Lakers Roster Spot