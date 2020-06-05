Texans QB Deshaun Watson Joins NFL Stars in Impactful ‘Black Lives Matter’ Video

Houston Texans‘ star quarterback Deshaun Watson teamed up with several other top NFL players in creating a video that sent a powerful, one-minute message aimed at the NFL calling for change.

Watson joined prominent names such as Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Mahomes, Michael Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas, Saquan Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Anthony Barr, and Stephone Gilmore.

It’s been 10 days since George Floyd has been brutally murdered. How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players? What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality? What if I was George Floyd? I am George Floyd. I am Breonna Taylor. I am Ahmad Arbery. I am Eric Garner. I am Laquan McDonald. I am Tamir Rice. I am Trayvon Martin. I am Walter Scott. I am Michael Brown Jr. I am Samuel Dubose. I am Frank Smart. I am Philip White. I am Jordan Baker. We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit. So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what, we, the players, would like to hear you state: We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong on silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.

Watson Says ‘I Am Frank Smart’

The group honored the senseless killings of the following, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Walter Scott, Michael Brown, Jr. Samuel Dubose, Frank Smart, Phillip White, and Jordan Baker.

Each player in the video says ‘I am George Floyd’, the unarmed black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020.

Then they are designated to another wrongful death due to police brutality in the past.

Deshaun Watson says ‘I am Frank Smart.’

What Happened to Frank Smart?

39-year-old Frank Smart is the son of Tomilynn Harris and the late Frank Smart, Sr.; beloved brother of four; father of nine; and grandfather of one, who died from a seizure after being restrained face-down in jail on Jan. 5 2015.

On Jan. 4, the jail personnel failed to give him his seizure disorder medication in a timely fashion, in which he said he needed, after an arrest for scalping Pittsburg Steelers tickets.

On the night of his seizure, four officers responded by handcuffing him and restraining him for about 40 minutes.

At one point Smart had said, “I can’t breathe.”

Watson March With Floyd’s Family in Houston

Watson isn’t only using social media as a platform asking for justice, he’s out there marching.

Deshaun Watson, along with teammates and former All-Pro receiver Andre Johnson, who now serves as special advisor to head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, also marched in the downtown protest.

It was a peaceful protest organized by Houston rapper Bun B and Floyd’s longtime friend Trae tha Truth

Over 60,000 people showed up to rally the tragic death of Houston Native, George Floyd.

