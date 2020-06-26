Dont’a Hightower Makes Huge Personal Announcement on Instagram

In these days of strife, anger, sickness, and overall negativity, it’s great to hear a story about love and happiness. Somebody queue up my Al Green collection. New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower took to Instagram to announce his wedding engagement.

Take a look at the wedding ring Hightower gave to his fiance Morgan Hart. The two posted the same image on their Instagram accounts.

Hart is pregnant with the couples’ child, per her recent Instagram pictures, and there is no date for their wedding set, at least not one that has been made public.

After the post, Hightower received a slew of congratulations from current and former teammates. Everyone from Tom Brady, Patrick Chung, Branden Bolden, Lawrence Guy, Jason and Devin McCourty all commented with congratulations. Even NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal chimed in with his congratulations. Notably, Reed’s Jewelers, where the ring was potentially purchased, also liked the post.

The 30-year-old Hightower has been with Hart for eight years, and the two have been constants on the others’ social media accounts. Hightower has been in the NFL since 2012 spending each of his eight seasons in the league with the Patriots who drafted him 25th overall in the 2012 Draft.

Hightower has helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships, and this after he helped guide the Alabama Crimson Tide to two national championships in college. Clearly, he is a winner who is moving toward success in another aspect of his life.

The upcoming NFL season is a sea of variables and uncertainties. The Patriots are scheduled to begin the season against the Miami Dolphins, a team stacked with Hightower’s former teammates like Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, and Ted Karras, but that game may only happen as scheduled if the spread of the coronavirus doesn’t hinder the beginning of the NFL season.

Recently, Patriots writer Mike Reiss weighed in on what he expects from the upcoming NFL season. In response to a question from a fan, he tweeted:

Hi ManCave Media. I'm very curious myself. Seems preseason will be shortened. As for the regular season, keeping fingers crossed for 16. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 25, 2020

We’ll have to, as Reiss says, keep our fingers crossed for a full season, but at this point, that appears to be a long shot.

