Jalen Hurts Working Out in Florida with Eagles Top Speed Threat

Eagles players have been getting together in positional groups throughout the spring and summer. Add DeSean Jackson and Jalen Hurts to the mix.

That’s right. The Eagles rookie quarterback has joined the team’s top speed threat down in Tampa, presumably at the facility where Jackson works out with long-time trainer Gary Cablayan. Hurts, the 53rd overall pick in April’s draft, had been previously working in his hometown of Houston, ironically the same city where Carson Wentz owns an offseason residence. Wentz had invited some of the younger receivers — Jalen Reagor, Marquise Goodwin, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward Jr. — to train with him back in early June.

It’s really no big deal that Hurts and Jackson are running routes in Texas. The duo should be getting to know one another ahead of training camp on July 28, just to establish a rapport and build chemistry. Remember, Hurts will be battling for the backup quarterback spot with Nate Sudfeld and there’s a chance he’ll be called into action in 2020.

Jalen Hurts has joined DeSean Jackson for workouts in Tampa, FL where DJax works out in offseason “Locked In”#Eagles

Of course, some extreme nay-sayers may use it as an excuse to call them out for violating “social distancing” guidelines. NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer issued a statement last week asking players to refrain from “unsolicited practices” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, something Tom Brady came under fire for not adhering to. Looking at the photos, everyone appears to be acting maturely and in a safe manner.

Eagles Coach Had Been Encouraging Group Workouts

Doug Pederson had spoken favorably about his players getting together for group workouts when he addressed the media back in June. The head coach had applauded Wentz for organizing one in Texas and Fletcher Cox for doing the same with his teammates on the defensive line.

That was before the NFLPA issued their statement, but Pederson had still advised on his players using caution and common sense.

“I think it’s important. I love the fact that our veteran players, guys like Fletch and Carson — Carson has done it in the past obviously,” Pederson told reporters. “But now, in this time where we are trying to protect not only our players but our staff, as well … But at the same time, I think it’s important that they get together and they build team chemistry as a position group, whether it’s D-Line or receivers and get together like they are doing. I commend the guys for doing that and taking time.”

The Eagles are scheduled to report to the NovaCare Complex for camp on July 28, barring any last-minute setback or medical emergency. While it’s true cases of the novel coronavirus have spiked in certain areas, it’s important to remember that the more testing becomes available then naturally more positive cases are going to surface. It’s normal.

Per source, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was tested for Covid-19 last week and came back positive. Source confirms positive test for Elliott. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 15, 2020

NFL Players Split on Health Concerns from COVID-19

That being said, the NFL is sure to be extra deliberate about how they proceed in the coming weeks. Some players, like Malcolm Jenkins, have already expressed concern about feeling unsafe. Other players, like Lane Johnson and Brandon Graham, refuse to live in fear.

#Eagles training camp is 1 month away and Eagles RT Lane Johnson tells @6abc he wants to play despite concerns with COVID-19 cases spiking “It’s a risk that we are all willing to take” Johnson is optimistic there will be an NFL Season @6abc #Eagles #LaneJohnson pic.twitter.com/QhMO9mZmkc — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 29, 2020

“Ultimately it’s a risk that we are all willing to take if you go outside of your house or whatever you’re doing like going shopping,” Johnson told 6abc’s Jeff Skversky. “I’ve been doing a pretty good job at staying in the house and keeping my social distancing protocols in so yeah, with everybody it’s going to be a risk that we are going to have to take and see what happens.”

