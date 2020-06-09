Jason McCourty Talks Candidly About Drew Brees’ ‘Train of Thought’

Jason McCourty isn’t upset with the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees, but he does want the future Hall-of-Famer and others to know that he must re-examine his mindset.

The New England Patriots’ beloved defensive back hasn’t been shy speaking out on social injustice as it pertains to police brutality against African Americans in the United States.

McCourty took umbrage with Drew Brees’ comments about NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

In case you missed it, here’s the controversial interview and answer:

This is a disgrace! To speak about your grandfathers as if there weren’t black men fighting next to them.Those men later returned to a country that hated them. Don’t avoid the issue and try to make it about a flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for whats right! https://t.co/qag3Igic3V — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 3, 2020

Brees has since apologized for comments, and spoken with several members of the black community to express his regret. Here is one Brees posted to his Instagram account:

However, it will take some time for him to set right what has gone wrong. Some such as the Philadelphia Eagles’ Malik Jackson have refused to forgive, while others have spoken to Brees and believed his sincerity.

NFL Hall-of-Famer and current star of FS1’s Undisputed Shannon Sharpe is one who has switched his stance on Brees.

While McCourty was originally appalled when he saw the Brees video, he isn’t holding anything personal against the Saints QB. McCourty said the following during his podcast:

You don’t have an issue with Drew Brees when he makes those statements. You have an issue with that train of thought. That train of thought is what we’re trying to move away from. As soon as someone who has that thought is willing to dive in and learn, and open up dialogue to talk about [it] … when we’re able to do that, there’s no animosity or hostility towards anyone. That’s not what we’re trying to do. There’s an issue, and we’re trying to fix this issue.

To Brees’ credit, he is not accepting his failure and standing firm in error. He is working as diligently to remedy the issue as he has at becoming a Hall-of-Fame QB. As a black man, I respect that as much as I do anything he’s done on the football field.

