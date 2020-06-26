Mohamed Sanu Has an Under-the-Radar Value to Patriots

Mohamed Sanu has been getting himself into phenomenal shape ahead of the 2020 season. He is said to be heading into the next year with a chip on his shoulder, but beyond his own play, Sanu is believed to have an under-the-radar value to the Patriots because of his relationship with second-year-pro, N’Keal Harry and other young wide receivers on the roster.

On a recent episode of Patriots Press Pass, Evan Lazar was asked whether Sanu or Julian Edelman would be able to help develop the Harry or Jakobi Myers at receiver.

The biggest thing about acquiring Sanu that sort of went under the radar a little bit last year is that those young players, the rookies, really gravitated towards him. He actually was working out with them in their post-practice workouts with Troy Brown. Mohamed Sanu actually started joining them in those workouts and teaching those guys up, and really working on them in the offseason even getting them connected to the right people, guys like Rashard Whitfield to get them a little bit sharper, and a little bit crisper running their routes. Sanu is, in particular, Edelman is more of a guy who leads by example. He kind of just shows up and oozes those leadership qualities. You want to not disappoint him, you want to follow him and do the things that he’s doing. Sanu has really been very vocal about his ability to teach up these young guys, especially N’Keal Harry. He looks at N’Keal Harry and sees an uber-talented receiver that just kind of needs to learn the details of the game, and get the details down so he can let his athleticism shine. Sanu took a real liking to him and kind of took Harry under his wing, and I expect that to continue.

Here is a look at the complete episode, the segment takes place at the 10:25 mark:

Sanu is recovering from ankle surgery, but he has wasted no time getting himself into beastly shape.

Clearly, Harry has taken Sanu’s advice in working with Whitfield aka The Footwork King. Whitfield has worked with a number of successful receivers and tight ends in the NFL including the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Eric Ebron, San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuels, Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr., and others.

Whitfield’s workout sessions are intense as you can see from this recent post.

Here is a Twitter post that shows Harry working out with Whitfield.

I’m sure Patriots fans are hoping to see Sanu and Harry at their best in 2020.

