Giants Rising Star Ranks Among NFL’s ‘Most Intriguing’ Players

The New York Giants may not have a winning season to their name over the past three seasons. Yet, what they do have is loads of promising young talent.

There’s, of course, all-world running back Saquon Barkley, potential franchise quarterback Daniel Jones as well as big-man Dexter Lawrence, each of whom headline a group that has Giants fans realistically thinking postseason for the first time in a long time.

However, a case could be made that none of these former 1st-round picks carry as much intrigue heading into the 2020 NFL season as 2019 5th-round standout, Darius Slayton, does.

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes the receiver may just be one of the most enticing players in all of football, and even envisions a scenario where he develops into “one of the NFC’s top pass-catchers.”