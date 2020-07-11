Crazy Stat Shows How Lethal Arturo Vidal Is for Barcelona

Arturo Vidal was Barcelona’s match-winner on Saturday, scoring the only goal of the game in a crucial 1-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga.

The Chile international lashed home his eighth league goal of the season after a pass from Lionel Messi to secure all three points for the Catalan giants at the Estadio Jose Zorilla.

The goal means that amid all the quality attacking players in La Liga, it is Vidal who is the deadliest in front of goal in the tournament so far in 2019-20.

34.8% – Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has the best shot conversion rate in LaLiga this season (20+ shots total). Essential. pic.twitter.com/VZIG3UeADb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2020

Only attackers Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann have scored more goals for Barcelona in La Liga this season than Vidal. The 33-year-old has been an important figure for the Catalan giants again in 2019-20, making 39 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Vidal Wants More Goals

Vidal spoke to the media after Saturday’s win and said he wants to score more goals for the club between now and the end of the season. The club have two La Liga games left to play and will then turn their attentions to the Champions League.

“I’m putting in good performances. The important thing is that [my goal] helped us get three points, which was very difficult. I hope to keep scoring,” he said. “[The title] isn’t in our hands. We’re going to keep improving and giving our best.”If it’s not to be, we’ll get in the best shape for the Champions League.”

Vidal’s goal also means Barcelona remain in the title race. They move a point behind Real Madrid who can extend their lead to four points on Monday against Granada. Both teams will then have just two games left to play.

Vidal’s Barcelona Future Uncertain

Although Vidal has proven to be influential for Barcelona this season there is still some doubt as to whether he will stay with the club next season. The midfielder’s contract expires in summer 2021 which means the club may look to sell him to avoid him leaving for free.

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has spoken to Vidal about a transfer, while Serie A side Inter have also been regularly linked with a move for the combative midfielder.

Barcelona boss Quique Setien said recently he doesn’t know if Vidal will stay at the club next year, although his form this season suggests he still has plenty to offer the club even though he is clearly approaching the end of his career.

