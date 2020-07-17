Confident Bears’ Rookie Lists Packers Players He’s Ready to Face

Jaylon Johnson has to have Bears fans excited. Chicago selected the rookie corner out of Utah with the 50th overall pick, and many feel they got a first-round type of talent in the dynamic defensive back. Johnson recently participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) for Bleacher Report, and he exuded exactly the type of confidence and charisma you want to see coming from the young players on your squad.

When the AMA was said and done, Bears fans learned a great deal about Johnson, including whether he prefers Chick-fil-A or Popeye’s (it’s Popeye’s) what he thinks of deep dish pizza (spoiler alert: he admitted Little Caesars was the only deep dish he’s ever had, which may have caused an audible gasp from Chicagoans) — and he also delved into which players he wants to compete against most. Another spoiler alert: they play in the Dairyland.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Jaylon Johnson Wants to Pick Off Aaron Rodgers, Defend Davante Adams

When a fan asked what quarterback he most looked forward to intercepting, he named two of the best to ever play: Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Johnson will have an opportunity to pick both off this season, as the Bears will play the rival Packers twice and the Buccaneers Week 5 in early October.

Later, another fan asked Johnson which wideout in the league he’s most looking forward to matching up with, and he answered quickly, still sticking with a green and gold theme: “Davante Adams. I’ve watched his game a whole lot. I have a whole lot of respect for his game, his releases, the way he runs his routes, I’ve watched about an hour on YouTube.”

It’s clear Johnson is aiming as high as he possibly can, and the team and its fans have to love the way he seems to have his sights set on their rivals to the North. He also has his eye on the starting corner position opposite Kyle Fuller.

Johnson Ready to Play With the ‘Dogs’ on Bears’ Defense

Johnson said the players he was most looking forward to playing alongside were All-Pros Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson, and he also noted he fully plans on winning the starting job. When asked what his expectations were this season, he didn’t mince words: “To start but I know that comes with a process and earning that. To contribute to the defense and make plays, but definitely to be a starter for sure.”

The young corner is also more than a tad excited to join one of the league’s best defenses, and he revealed what went through his mind after he was drafted by the Bears: “Damn, I’m going to Chicago. That was my first initial thought. Then I was thinking who I’m playing with. ‘I’m playing with some dogs.'” He’s not wrong.

The Bears had a top-three defense in 2018, and they ranked in the top 10 again last season, despite seeing a predicted dip in turnovers and sacks. This offseason, they let Leonard Floyd walk and signed Robert Quinn to a five-year deal, immediately upping their edge rush in the process.

In his last few seasons in college, Johnson had the fifth-best passer rating when targeted in the FBS (51.4) and he was second-best in the nation in explosive play rate allowed. Johnson also noted he has been working out around four hours a day this summer, incorporating the “mental and physical” aspects of the game into his workouts. If he stays healthy, it feels like it’ll only be a matter of time before he secures the starting spot, becoming one of the ‘dogs’ himself.

READ NEXT: Momentum Growing for Dak Prescott to Be Chicago Bears QB of Future