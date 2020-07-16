Momentum Growing for Dak Prescott to Be Chicago Bears’ QB of Future

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had all offseason to agree on a new, long-term contract. When that didn’t happen by the franchise-tag deadline Wednesday, speculation immediately began as to whether Prescott would find himself in another jersey after this year. Prescott told USA Today that’s he’s perfectly content with his current situation in Dallas, but what else can he say at this point?

“I’m a Cowboy and couldn’t be happier,” Prescott said Wednesday. “I look forward to working along Coach McCarthy, the staff, and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl.”

Prescott is saying all the right things, but his brother, Tad, went and poured fuel on the fire even more when he took to Twitter to express his disdain for the Cowboys and the way they’ve handled Dak’s contract situation. “After today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them,” Tad Prescott said about his brother’s current team, also noting there was “a reason” he was never a fan of the Cowboys prior to Dak’s arrival.

Wow, some of y’all are BIG MAD pic.twitter.com/wameCGIWOV — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) July 15, 2020

Dallas’ refusal to secure Prescott’s services for the next several years got people talking about what could be next for the talented young quarterback. And the early consensus seems to be saying Prescott could have a future playing for the Chicago Bears.

Dak Prescott Would Finally Give Bears Franchise QB

Right now, there’s a growing number of fans and analysts alike on social media clamoring for the Bears to make a play for Prescott after the 2020 season ends. Football Perspective and Odds Shark both dubbed the Bears as one of Prescott’s most likely suitors next season:

Fans also began voicing their desire to see Prescott in a Bears uniform.

Prescott was second in the NFL in passing yards last year (4,902), which was a career-high, and he also set career marks in completions (388), attempts (596) and touchdown passes (30). He has made two Pro Bowls in his first four seasons, and he has no red flags in the injury department.

The Bears have been going through a quarterback draught for what feels like forever. Jay Cutler was arguably their best quarterback in the last 20 years, and neither Mitchell Trubisky nor Nick Foles seems to be the long term answer.

It’s clear Prescott would be a difference-maker for the Bears and provide stability at the most important position in sports. But could Chicago even afford Prescott next year?

Bears’ Fiscal Future is Looking Bleak…

If the Cowboys slap the franchise tag on Prescott next year, he’ll make $37.7 million in 2021 — but insiders are becoming increasingly skeptical Dallas will attempt to do this at all.

He’ll make $31.4 this year, and thus, Prescott will likely be commanding upwards of $40 million a year when he’s looking to sign a new contract, particularly after Patrick Mahomes‘ recent $500+ million massive deal.

The salary cap will also likely be reduced in 2021 due to decreased revenue from fewer fans at games this year. The coronavirus could handicap a few teams fiscally after the season, and the Bears could very well be one of those teams — unless they make some major changes and let one or two defensive superstars walk.

In 2021, the Bears owe $100 million to a mere six defensive players: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman. Considering Hicks is over 30 and has a recent injury history, he could be a casualty if the Bears should decide to pursue Prescott. So could All-Pro Fuller, whose current contract expires in 2021. He’ll be looking to play for a new deal this year, but the Bears may not be able to afford it.

Thus, Chicago will have to decide if they want to keep putting the bulk of their money — and hope — into their defense, or whether they may want to throw their hat in the ring for Prescott. Because at present, it’s looking more and more like he’s going to be available.

