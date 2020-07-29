Chiefs Agree to Deal with Ex-Seahawks Starting Safety: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs continued a week of transactions with yet another signing on Tuesday night. According to Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor, the defending Super Bowl champions have agreed to a deal with S Tedric Thompson.

The 25-year-old has spent the entirety of his brief career with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected the Colorado product in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Thompson was waived by the team this past March after missing the final 10 games of the 2019 season on the injured reserve list following a torn labrum.

With 19 combined tackles, two pass breakups and a pair of interceptions in the season’s first six games, the fourth-year playmaker was on pace to surpass some his 2018 totals — 57 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in 14 games (10 starts) — prior to sustaining the major shoulder injury.

Thompson joins a Kansas City safety group featuring two-time All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu, second-year starter Juan Thornhill, who is working his way back from a torn ACL in December, veteran Daniel Sorensen and 2018 fourth-round pick Armani Watts.

