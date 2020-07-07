Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Roasts Texans With Patrick Mahomes Tweet

DeAndre Hopkins may be the NFL’s best receiver and one of the league’s best Twitter follows, with his latest tweet coming as a roast of his former team, the Houston Texans.

Referencing how the Texans blew a 24-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs in Houston’s 51-31 loss to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying KC offense, the now Arizona Cardinal became the latest to weigh in on the quarterback’s new deal.

24 reasons why Mahomes deserves that. 0 Doubts he will win more Super Bowls. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 7, 2020

It was just over two months after the playoff loss in Kansas City that head coach Bill O’Brien and the team announced that a deal had been agreed with the Cardinals to trade the three-time first-team All-Pro, receiving running back David Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as well as a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Patrick Mahomes’ New Deal, Hopkins’ Desire for New Deal

While Hopkins’ tweet likely comes out of respect for Mahomes’ impressive work since taking over the starting job in Kansas City, it may also be due to the fact that the new Cardinal receiver is wanting a new deal of his own.

Mahomes was just handed a staggering 10-year extension reportedly valued at $503 million for 10 years with $477 million in guarantee mechanisms.

Before Hopkins was actually traded to Arizona, reporting from the Houston’s Aaron Wilson said that the former Clemson star was unhappy with his current contract and wanted to renegotiate a deal.

DeAndre Hopkins was unhappy with his contract (3 years, $40M remaining), per @AaronWilson_NFL. #Texans weren't going to alter existing deal, so they deal him to Arizona. #Cardinals will have a chance to renegotiate a deal if they would like to. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2020

Hopkins warrants a new deal and a top contract considering his three-straight first-team All-Pro selections, but O’Brien and the Texans obviously didn’t want to deal with the cost of a third contract with the receiver.

Peter King of Sports Illustrated actually mentioned the possibility of a trade before it happened, explaining why the Texans could trade Hopkins.

It might be just pre-draft chatter, but two teams over the weekend told me to watch Houston and DeAndre Hopkins, who has three years and a reasonable $40 million left on his contract, and who’d cause only a $3-million cap hit to the Texans if they traded him. Houston is currently in draft hell, without a top-50 pick in 2020 and 2021, and coach Bill O’Brien has huge needs to fill on his offensive line, in the secondary and overall youth on the front seven; J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will play this year at 31 and 30.

King ended up being right, as the Texans addressed the offensive line, secondary and front seven with their first four picks of the NFL draft, adding players like TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, Florida linebacker Jonathan Greenard and North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck.

Twitter Reacts to Hopkins’ Tweet

As always on social media, Hopkins’ trolling prompted several responses of all kinds on Twitter. Pro Football Focus explained exactly what joke was happening.

Another person called out Hopkins and made the prediction that the Cardinals won’t be competing for a Super Bowl ring with Hopkins.

Cardinals sure as hell won’t be winning any Super Bowls — Global Adventurer (@pruvitketones) July 7, 2020

One Chiefs fan imagines a honestly scary scenario where Hopkins joined up with Mahomes in Kansas City.

Wished you would have been traded to the chiefs instead you and Mahomes with Hill and Kelce would have made our offense that much scarier — Matthew Jose (@ChiefsKingdom94) July 7, 2020

One Texans fan explains that Hopkins is somewhat roasting himself when he’s making jokes about his old team.

Come on man you’re my favorite receiver and I don’t hate on you throwing shade at your old team that is run poorly but you’re kinda roasting yourself as well lol — Texas Raider (@raider_texas) July 7, 2020

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, Mont. Reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier and join our 49ers community at Heavy on 49ers on Facebook.