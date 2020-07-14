Eagles Rumors: 5 Crazy Outside-the-Box Moves to Tweak Roster

The “whispers” of a blockbuster move heard earlier this week appear to be dust in the wind. The Eagles predictably signed Jason Peters and moved him to right guard.

That being said, Philadelphia could still make a splash via either trade or in free agency. The franchise is expected to be $50.7 million in the hole, per Over the Cap, as Carson Wentz’s mega-deal kicks in. Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation points out it might not be that dire if GM Howie Roseman gets creative and they cut some dead weight.

The Eagles do run some risk when it comes to extending/restructuring players. Look no further than the team unnecessarily guaranteeing [Alshon] Jeffery’s 2020 salary last year. They’ll have to be wiser about investing in players that are worth keeping around for the long term so they’re not stuck with more bad contracts on the books. The 2021 salary cap situation is also a wild card to consider. If the coronavirus pandemic impacts the NFL to the point where the league loses revenue, next year’s salary cap could actually decrease. Such a scenario would be bad for the Eagles considering they might have to clear even more money than currently expected.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Rumors: 5 Interesting Moves to Tweak Roster

While the Peters’ signing is a welcome addition — and fills a position of need — there are other moves the team could make in the coming weeks. Let’s take a closer look.

Sign Everson Griffen. The former Vikings stud defensive end remains out there on the open market. The rumored asking price was at least $9 million per year and maybe $10 million. He’s coming off an eight-sack season and his fourth Pro Bowl appearance. Griffen has accumulated 74.5 sacks and 355 tackles (86 tackles for loss) in 10 stellar NFL seasons. Plus, he’s already expressed interest in coming to Philly.

AMEN BROTHER — Everson Griffen (@EversonGriffen) July 12, 2020

Trade for Royce Freeman. All the chatter has been about signing LeSean McCoy or Devonta Freeman in free agency but an outside-the-box move would be to trade a mid-round pick for veteran Royce Freeman. The 24-year-old is buried on the Broncos’ depth chart after Denver signed Pro Bowl rusher Melvin Gordon. Freeman is an attractive option — 1,017 yards in two seasons — and would bring bruising size at 6-foot and 238 pounds.

Cut DeSean Jackson. The Eagles indicated they don’t intend to cut DeSean Jackson for his sharing of anti-Semitic remarks falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. He has since reached out to a local rabbi and promised to visit Auschwitz to educate himself on the horrors of the Holocaust. Is it enough? Some people don’t think so. And releasing the injury-prone receiver pave the way to get more snaps for first-round pick Jalen Reagor.

Sign Josh Gordon. The 2020 season might not even happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic so this would be the ultimate low-risk move. Gordon has submitted his paperwork to return from his fifth suspension and his camp reported that he is “sober and clearheaded.” Does he bring baggage? Sure. But the guy led the entire league in receiving yards (1,646) in 2013. Hard to believe, Gordon is only 29 years old.

Lure LeGarrette Blount Back. The bruising back nicknamed “The Train” hasn’t played a down since 2018 but was lobbying to return as recently as 2019. He fits what the Eagles are looking for in a physical runner — 6-foot and 247 pounds — but is he in football shape? Who knows. Remember, Marshawn Lynch came roaring out of retirement last year and helped the Seahawks down the stretch. Blount has a similar body type and loved his time in Philly. The Eagles don’t win the Super Bowl without his 896 yards (including playoffs) in 2017.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number