Top 6 Breakout Candidates to Watch at Eagles Training Camp

Training camp provides the ultimate backdrop for unknown players to sell the names on the backs of their jerseys. These guys might be selling high.

The Eagles’ roster stands at 87 players (Matt Leo doesn’t count against the number) and the team must trim it down to 80 before July 28, according to reports. That means more cuts in the coming days, most likely narrowing the pool of undrafted rookies and those on futures contracts in the nest.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows it’s going to be a crash course for guys with no preseason games and a limited number of reps due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s already challenged his players to be ready.

“These guys have to understand that there’s a little bit of a sense of urgency once we get into training camp. Things are going to move fast,” Pederson said in June. “Things are going to move fast and we as coaches need to evaluate these players. I have to put them in a position to be successful to show what they can do and that’s everything that we are in the process of doing right now leading up to camp.”

Breakout Candidates: 6 Eagles Players to Watch

Genard Avery: The 250-pound defensive end attacked his offseason workouts with a rare aggressiveness that drew applause from veteran teammates like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. Avery is jacked up, to say the least, but he’s also been fine-tuning his footwork and hips in private workouts down in Texas. He had 4.5 sacks as a rookie in Cleveland and the Eagles are ready to turn him loose. Avery and Josh Sweat are going to compete in 2020.

Duke Riley: The Eagles are desperate for someone to step up at the linebacker spot — T.J. Edwards notwithstanding since he’s already been anointed — and the former Falcons special teams ace flashed promise last year in limited snaps: 14 tackles, one fumble recovery. Riley is a bubble guy, someone who either gets cut early into camp or steals playing time with a stellar summer. Bet on the latter to happen.

Corey Clement: The feeling is the Eagles will add a veteran rusher, most likely Devonta Freeman. It’s been trending in that direction for two months. However, Clement was a key cog in their Super Bowl run and he knows the offense and has the trust of the coaching staff. In this strange and uncertain season, familiarity and experience are at an all-time high. If social media is any indication, the 25-year-old looks like he has a little extra bounce in his step.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: The former second-round pick has to seize the moment. There is no wiggle room. With Alshon Jeffery set to start the year on the PUP list, Arcega-Whiteside can slot right into his role as the big, lanky, jump-ball possession receiver that the Eagles have traditionally valued. The Stanford product won the virtual workout program and new receivers coach Aaron Moorehead likes him. Book him for 45 catches and 600 yards.

Jalen Hurts: Listening to Doug Pederson talk, the rookie quarterback already has the inside track on the backup job. Yes, the head coach rattled off the need for stability at the position due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lip service. In a subsequent press conference, Pederson raved about how easily Hurts had picked up the playbook and his arm looks live in videos posted. The Eagles didn’t take Hurts in the second round to sit him on the bench. They love what he brings to the table. Hurts will play and he’ll win the No. 2 spot behind Carson Wentz.

Nickell Robey-Coleman: The former Ram is the best nickel cornerback in the NFL, a pretty much-undisputed fact at this point. Robey-Coleman allowed a passer rating of just 80.1 when targeted (13th in NFL) and ranked sixth in yards per slot coverage snap (0.63) in 2019. He’ll have to stave off stiff competition from Cre’Von LeBlanc to win the job in what could be the most intriguing battle at camp. And don’t count out Robey-Coleman from challenging for a starting spot on the outside opposite Darius Slay.

