Emily Applegate: Former Redskins Employee Accuses Top Executives of Sexual Abuse

The Washington Post dropped their highly anticipated article on the toxic culture behind the Washington NFL team formerly known as the Redskins, and the team’s former marketing coordinator, Emily Applegate, was one of the 15 women speaking account to accuse multiple members of the administration of sexual and verbal abuse.

Applegate, 31, according to her Linkedin account, served as Washington’s marketing coordinator from December 2014 to August 2015. During that one year and 7 seven months, she told The Washington Post that it was “the most miserable experience of my life.”

What Applegate believed would be her dream job, planning and executing VIP events for marketing partners, training camp access, golf tournaments, away game travel – turned out to be a nightmare. Out of the 15 women who spoke to The Washington Post of the sexual assault allegations, Applegate was the only one to reveal her identity.

As for why she’s choosing to speak out now, Applegate said, “I needed to keep my job. When it comes down to it, 98% of people make decisions on stuff like this based on needing to keep their jobs… which is why this stuff goes on for so long.”

Here’s what you need to know about Emily Applegate:

Applegate Specifically Calls Out Mitch Gershman for Sexual Assault & Verbal Abuse In Washington Post’s Article

In Thursday’s article, which included interviews with over 40 current and former employees, Applegate boldly spoke of her experiences of sexual assault concerning Mitch Gershman, Washington’s former chief operating officer.

“We all tolerated it because we knew if we complained — and they reminded us of this — there were 1,000 people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat.” Applegate said how Gershman “routinely berated her for trivial problems such as printer malfunctions while also complimenting her body,” an account which was corroborated by two other former female employees.

“He would tell me I was stupid for not being able to print something out the way he wanted, and directly follow with, ‘Oh, did you run extra yesterday, you look really good,’” Applegate said.

In a text message exchange, for which she provided receipts for, Applegate asked Gershman about his plan for an upcoming sales meeting. He responded, “Not part of it. No worries. Go find a dude!!” to which she texted back, “Rude.”

Gershman has denied Applegate’s allegations. He told The Post, “I barely even remember who she is. I thought the Redskins was a great place to work… I would apologize to anyone who thought that I was verbally abusive.”

Applegate Also Accuses Dennis Greene of Sexual Abuse

On Dennis Greene, the team’s former president of business operations, Applegate said, “He made a comment about how great I looked in these leggings because they were so tight. That was actually the only time Mitch said something like, ‘Dennis, you can’t say something like that.’”

Numerous women speak out against green in The Post’s article. One saleswoman, who worked for Washington between 2005 to 2010, said that Greene, on numerous occasions, offered to connect her with a plastic surgeon if she wanted to get her breasts done.

Greene allegedly mentioned that he knew a doctor who had performed several procedures for the team’s cheerleaders. He told her that he could “get her a great rate.” The former saleswoman said, “Reducing a young woman to thinking that she can only do her job well if she wears a certain thing or exposes part of her body is demeaning. It puts women in their place.”

Applegate Currently Lives in New Jersey to Help Out With Her Family’s Restaurant Amid Coronavirus



After working for Washington, Applegate relocated to Texas but continued to work in the world of sports. From 2015 to 2018, she worked as the Senior Sales and Service Ticket Representative at The University of Texas at Austin. In 2019, she became an on-air personality and assistant producer of the TailGate Country on The Horn show, which airs on 104.9 and AM 1260.

Based on her Facebook profile, Applegate has since returned to her hometown of New Jersey and is helping out with her family’s restaurant, 33’s Tavern, which is located in South River. She previously worked at the restaurant between 2009 and 2014 as a manager.

On March 26, Applegate wrote on Facebook that 33’s Tavern was taking all the necessary steps to safely re-open amid the coronavirus outbreak. She said:

Want to announce that my family’s bar, 33’s Tavern, will be open for to-go orders this Friday for everyone’s favorite fish fry! Secondly, would like to ask everyone in the world to show kindness at this time and not spread hate or stupidity. Thirdly, if you know anything about my mother, you know she’s a clean freak so to call the business or any of our customers nasty would be far from the truth. Wishing the best for everyone at this time! Stay safe! Stay healthy!

