Falcons Backup RB Argues Pitt Ranks Above Georgia

Atlanta Falcons backup running back Qadree Ollison is heading into his second NFL season and will have to prove himself against Atlanta’s new starter and Georgia Bulldog, Todd Gurley.

But, Ollison isn’t worried because he believes he’s come out of the real Running Back U, the University of Pittsburgh.

In a recent interview with Atlanta’s CBS sports reporter Emily Gagnon, Ollison argued that Pitt is RBU and they breed pro running backs better than many other colleges including Georgia.

Too good not to post! #Falcons RB Qadree Ollison says Pitt is #RBU… But what about #UGA? It’s something he’ll have to take up w/ @TG3II 🏈 #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/uYHYWr0uoH — Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) July 8, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

“OK, you can name Georgia running backs,” Ollison said on Tuesday. “You probably can name three or four really good Georgia running backs. Our running backs [at Pitt] do good in college and also do good in the pros. That’s my argument. … Pitt is RBU.”

Where Do NFL Teams Mostly Look for Pro-Ready Players?

Both Pitt and Georgia have been ranked amongst the best producers of backfield talent for quite some time now. Hard to forget about former Panther and Heisman Tony Dorsett or Herschel Walker who might as well own Georgia.

Last week NFL.com shared data on where NFL teams go to find the most pro-ready players and which schools hold the “Running Back U” title.

Of course, Nick Saban stands tall with his crown at No. 1 and will for another decade or so but that’s just because he’s a fantastic recruiter (aka can afford the best players). Give it some time folks until there’s a crackdown in the NCAA.

Anyway, Georgia lands at No. 6 and Pitt finishes the list at No. 10.

This should make for a great debate in the locker room and on the field with Gurley. I wonder in Ollison thought about that one?

Qadree Ollison’s College Career v. Todd Gurley’s

It’s only fair to base this debate off of stats, because that’s what every logical person looks for anyway, right?

So, let’s go back to Ollison and Gurley’s college days. Ollison finished his college career scoring 29 touchdowns and 2,859 yards rushing and Gurley finished with 36 touchdowns and 3,285 yards rushing.

Ollison wasn’t that far behind Gurley in college you can’t call Pitt “RBU” until you have beaten out your new competition.

A Crowded Backfield

Ollison doesn’t just have to step up next to Gurley this season, he has to compete against Ito Smith and Brian Hill in the rotation.

As a rookie, Ollison emerged when he needed to at the goal line and finished with a team-high of four rushing touchdowns. But can Ollison be more than just a short-yardage player?

All three backups will also have to look for undrafted free agent Mikey Daniel. Daniel signed as a fullback to have a better chance of finding a home but the Falcons scouted him as a running back. Daniel’s versatility will have him in front of the line if someone has to get cut.

Ollison and Gurley have a lot to prove this season instead of worrying about who went to “RBU.”

READ NEXT: Lamar Jackson Sounds Off on Viral Calvin Ridley Video [WATCH]