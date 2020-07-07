Falcons Young Star Labeled as NFL’s Best Value Contract

In 2018 the Atlanta Falcons selected a young wide receiver out of the University of Alabama, Calvin Ridley. Many were shocked by this first-round pick not knowing what was to come. Then again, many are always shocked by Thomas Dimitroff‘s first-round choices.

During his first two seasons in Atlanta as a third and fourth option, Ridley exceeded expectations by recording 127 catches for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The 25-year-old is entering his third season which has been hyped up across several outlets to be his breakout year. The Falcons are getting a solid deal with Ridley is he continues to excel during the most important season of his career.

Calvin Ridley’s Contract Lands at No. 2

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski listed the NFL’s best-value contract amongst all 32 rosters calling these players “steals” for the 2020 season and beyond.

For the most part, the best-value contracts belong to players in their first four seasons or rookie contracts.

Sobleski said that best values fall into both of these two categories:

1. Players drastically outperforming their rookie contracts.

2. Established players whose current deals are well below market value.

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley lands at No. 2 behind the Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Calvin Ridley’s Contract Makes Him Valuable to Falcons

Ridley has already made the jump to the No. 2 option behind Julio Jones during his third season and Sobleski considers Ridley to be the most valuable according to his performance and what’s left of his contract.

Here’s what Sobleski has to say:

Calvin Ridley is the first of multiple young wide receivers on this list because the position has a relatively easy transition, at least from a production standpoint, from the collegiate level to a pass-happy league. The Atlanta Falcons spent the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft to acquire Ridley, who hasn’t disappointed. The polished route-runner serves as an excellent No. 2 option opposite Julio Jones. In two seasons, Ridley has caught 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns. The third-year receiver still has two more years left on his rookie deal, not including the fifth-year team option. Until then, Ridley’s salary-cap hit won’t place among the top 35 at his position.

In Ridley’s case, the Falcons are truly getting the best bang for their buck especially if he balls out like he’s expected to this year. Ridley’s good friend and Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback, Lamar Jackson falls right behind him at No. 3.

Falcons Can Continue to Build

With Ridley’s contract not making a drastic hit on the Falcons salary cap for another two to three years, the Falcons can continue to add the pieces they need to their offense and more.

This year, the Falcons had to get creative with their limited salary cap which was said to be in “cap hell.” But they figured a way around it by reconstructing current player contracts and signing one-year deals.

Not having to throw money at Ridley for a few years will be a huge benefit when it comes to building the team the Falcons need to redeem themselves in a near-future Super Bowl.

