76ers Star Has Strong Message For Law Enforcement, Breonna Taylor’s Death

Philadelphua 76ers forward, Mike Scott is one of the most vocal players that you’ll find in the National Basketball Association.

76ers Mike Scott wants justice for Breonna Taylor instead of celebrating his birthday tomorrow.

While on the 76ers’ Zoom conference call today, he had one central theme: justice for Breonna Taylor’s death.

“Daniel Cameron [Kentucky attorney general] – we’re still waiting,” said Scott.

“We don’t know what’s taking so long. We still want justice for Breonna Taylor’s murder.”

Breonna Taylor, 26, was an emergency room technician who was killed on March 13 by Louisville police. Of the three officers involved, Brett Hankison is the only one that has been fired. The other two officers, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were placed on administrative reassignment. None of the police officers have been criminal charged.

A few days ago, Scott’s Sixers teammate Tobias Harris said the same thing. “We want to make sure that Daniel Cameron arrests the cops and the officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death. And yeah, that’s all i got to say.”

“That’s going to be my answer for every question. For Daniel Cameron to step up to do what’s right and that’s the only message I got today. Appreciate everybody, thanks”

The coronavirus pandemic halted NBA play on March 11 and the league will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13. The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and looking to compete.

Philly isn’t the only team full of vocals in the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets’ Jerami Grant has also spoken his time about the death of Breonna Taylor. “It’s great to be here with my teammates, great to be back playing basketball but for me personally, and I think a lot of players, it’s imperative that we focus on what is really important in the world,” Grant said recently.

“One thing for me is Breonna Taylor’s killers are still roaming around free, so I want to focus on that with these interviews and things like that. I want to keep the focus there.”

Dwight Howard has chimed in too.

The people who did the heinous incident against her are still free,” Howard stated.

“Why haven’t they’ve been charged with anything, or even arrested for what they’ve done? So, instead of the topics being about, you know, who’s not wearing the mask in the bubble, who was at the DJ party, who wasn’t — all these things seem entertaining, but we’re not going to forget about what’s going on around our world.”