Packers Legend Brett Favre Golfs With President Trump in New Jersey

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hit the links in the Garden State on Saturday with a high-profile opponent: President Donald Trump.

Favre spent a portion of Saturday afternoon golfing with the president on his own course — the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey — with the pair discussing the role sports can play in “safely reopening America’s economy” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the White House.

“Today President Trump played golf with legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Bret Favre,” said Brian Morgenstern, White House Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Communications Director. “They discussed the importance of sports as a critical unifying and uplifting part of the safe reopening of America.”

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said the president made the trip to his course to attend a fundraising event at the club on Saturday night hosted by America First Action, a SuperPac that has spent more than a half-million dollars hosting events at Trump’s Washington DC hotel, according to The Guardian.

Favre, who retired from the NFL after the 2010 season, spent 16 seasons with the Packers before spending one season with the New York Jets and another two with the Minnesota Vikings. The 50-year-old Hall of Famer won a Super Bowl ring and was named league MVP three times during his career, leading the league in passing yards twice (1995, ’98).

The NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement Friday afternoon on how to proceed with the 2020 season after weeks of negotiations, setting the stage for NFL teams to begin coronavirus testing with their players next week and work toward the start of training camp. Part of the deal eliminated preseason games from the summer docket, while players have also been given the choice to opt-out of the season for safety concerns.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Date Set for Packers QB Jordan Love’s First NFL Practice