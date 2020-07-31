President Trump Tweets Photo With Bears Legend, Fans React

President Trump Tweets Photo With Bears Legend, Fans React

  • 33 Shares
  • Updated
Donald Trump Mike Singletary

Getty President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump seems to have a unique fondness for Chicago Bears linebackers. Trump met with Brian Urlacher earlier this year at the White House, and this week, he got together with legend Mike Singletary for the second time in 2020.

The Hall of Fame linebacker and member of the famed ’85 Bears defense traveled on Air Force One to Texas with the President Wednesday, although his reasons for doing so aren’t entirely clear. Trump was traveling to Texas for a fundraiser, and he tweeted out a photo of himself along with Singletary, with the caption:

“Great to spend time with Mike Singletary while going to Texas,” Trump wrote. “He’s one of the greatest football players ever — A strong man and a really good person. Great being with you Mike!”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook pagewhere you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Mike Singletary Also Met With the President in June

Singletary and his wife Kim recently attended a roundtable discussion about race in June with the President, which took place at Gateway Church’s Dallas campus. Texas is a very important place to Singletary. He’s from Houston, he attended college at Baylor, and he just spent his most recent coaching stint at Trinity Christian-Addison high school. Singletary was let go after he went 1-21 as the team’s head coach in his two seasons.

Singletary’s wife posted the following image and caption on Instagram before they met with President Trump in June: “Honored to attend a round table on restoring, rebuilding, and renewing with President Trump. We believe if we want change, we must be part of change and are hopeful to hear the blueprint for improvement and reform.”

Urlacher also shared news of his visit with the President on his Instagram page.

Fans React to Singletary’s Meeting With the President

Considering the current political and social climates, it’s no surprise fans on Twitter were divided about Singletary’s meeting with the President. The majority seemed a bit disappointed, but the Twitterverse was, as always divided.

Still, there were some who supported both men, and some who backed Singletary, even if they didn’t necessarily support the President.

Perhaps the biggest concern some fans had was the lack of masks worn by either man in such close physical proximity, however.

READ NEXT: Did Bears’ Starting LB Just Throw Major Shade at Brian Urlacher & Mike Ditka?

Read More
, , ,