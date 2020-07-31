President Trump Tweets Photo With Bears Legend, Fans React

President Donald Trump seems to have a unique fondness for Chicago Bears linebackers. Trump met with Brian Urlacher earlier this year at the White House, and this week, he got together with legend Mike Singletary for the second time in 2020.

The Hall of Fame linebacker and member of the famed ’85 Bears defense traveled on Air Force One to Texas with the President Wednesday, although his reasons for doing so aren’t entirely clear. Trump was traveling to Texas for a fundraiser, and he tweeted out a photo of himself along with Singletary, with the caption:

“Great to spend time with Mike Singletary while going to Texas,” Trump wrote. “He’s one of the greatest football players ever — A strong man and a really good person. Great being with you Mike!”

Great to spend time with Mike Singletary while going to Texas. He’s one of the greatest football players ever — A strong man and a really good person. Great being with you Mike! pic.twitter.com/lWsYn4lhOm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Mike Singletary Also Met With the President in June

Singletary and his wife Kim recently attended a roundtable discussion about race in June with the President, which took place at Gateway Church’s Dallas campus. Texas is a very important place to Singletary. He’s from Houston, he attended college at Baylor, and he just spent his most recent coaching stint at Trinity Christian-Addison high school. Singletary was let go after he went 1-21 as the team’s head coach in his two seasons.

Singletary’s wife posted the following image and caption on Instagram before they met with President Trump in June: “Honored to attend a round table on restoring, rebuilding, and renewing with President Trump. We believe if we want change, we must be part of change and are hopeful to hear the blueprint for improvement and reform.”

Urlacher also shared news of his visit with the President on his Instagram page.

Fans React to Singletary’s Meeting With the President

Considering the current political and social climates, it’s no surprise fans on Twitter were divided about Singletary’s meeting with the President. The majority seemed a bit disappointed, but the Twitterverse was, as always divided.

dammit Mike Singletary is a Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/Q4BR9WGWa5 — Kylo Hen (@hennybottle) July 30, 2020

Singletary isn’t just taking a picture w/ the President for his den. He decided in these divided & terrible times, less than 100 days from an election to appear to actively or passively endorse Donald Trump. So yeah. I question the f*ck out that & yeah it makes me like him less. — 🅰️🅰️ron in the Chi 🌃 (@aarontor) July 31, 2020

Damn I was gonna vote against you, but you’re clearly not a racist since you hung out with Mike Singletary once! https://t.co/HEl3guJTu1 — benji (@bencoleman28) July 31, 2020

One day Mike Singletary is going to have to explain this to his grandchildren. — Doug Demmons (@dougdemmons) July 31, 2020

Butkus better hold out. pic.twitter.com/E9ZUMPL2oo — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) July 31, 2020

Still, there were some who supported both men, and some who backed Singletary, even if they didn’t necessarily support the President.

Dude, c’mon. Donald Trump is a bad joke of a president but Mike Singletary is by all appearances a stand up dude. Keep the focus where it belongs, on a president who doesn’t respect the Constitution, or Americans. — Jonah Swift (@Astroman1976) July 31, 2020

Heck yeah!!!! MIKE SINGLETARY!!! THE MAN!!! Loved watching him play for CHICAGO 🐻 'S and also as a coach for the S.F. 49ers!! Now just wait CNN Don Lemon will soon critize and demonize Mike for posing next to Trump!! Just wait!! Any good 👍 job Mike!! And Go TRUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/nvAmkLkPbh — USA_Juntos_4_All!! (@JuntosXUSA) July 31, 2020

Perhaps the biggest concern some fans had was the lack of masks worn by either man in such close physical proximity, however.

Also today. Can you see what is missing? Hint: It's evidence the virus is being taken seriously. Second hint: 😷 pic.twitter.com/txATl7tjaq — Terri 😷🏡 #blm #wearadamnmask (@TLMArmstrong) July 31, 2020

SOCIAL DISTANCE AND MASKS, YOU GOOFBALL. or did you make Singletary sign the same covid waiver that Herman Cain signed — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 30, 2020

READ NEXT: Did Bears’ Starting LB Just Throw Major Shade at Brian Urlacher & Mike Ditka?