Seahawks Free-Agent Josh Gordon Teases NFL Future in Instagram Post

Josh Gordon appeared to tease a potential return to the Seattle Seahawks with his latest Instagram Story post. Gordon posted a picture of the Seattle skyline with an interesting caption.

“Ima juss [sic] leave this here and be quiet,” Gordon noted.

Gordon’s post coincides with ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reporting that the Seahawks “will try to sign him” if the receiver is cleared to play by the NFL. He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December, but applied for reinstatement over the offseason.

“The Seahawks should be finding out something in the next week or two about wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has applied for reinstatement following last year’s suspension,” Clayton explained. “If he is cleared, the Seahawks will try to sign him.”

Here’s a look at Gordon’s cryptic Instagram post.

Josh Gordon, seemingly hopeful to make a return to the Seahawks a reality…. pic.twitter.com/YPqqINJrtH — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 22, 2020

The Seahawks Have Been Linked to Gordon & Brown This Offseason

The Seahawks have also been linked to Antonio Brown, but there are a few variables for the team to consider with the volatile receiver. The NFL has not revealed the length of Brown’s suspension if he does sign with a team, and the receiver also threatened to retire which is not the first time this has happened. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks are more likely to sign Gordon than Brown.

“Gordon, according to sources, is fond of the Seahawks and the Seattle area, where he has continued to reside,” Henderson noted. “The interest in a return would likely be mutual — depending on when he becomes available — given his upside and how well-liked he is in the organization.”

Gordon Relapsed After the Death of His Brother

Gordon has been open about his continuous battle with substance abuse with has led to multiple NFL suspensions. Gordon’s lawyer Adam Kenner told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the receiver relapsed in Seattle after the death of his brother.

“Josh had a lapse because of his brother’s death,” Kenner explained to Pelissero. “That set him back. But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what’s proper, and understand how to manage these issues. He’s installed the right team around him to make sure he’s on the right path. He understands he’s been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this.”

Even after his suspension, the Seahawks were complimentary of Gordon’s production during his time with the team. The Seahawks were the only team to put in a waiver claim for Gordon after the Patriots released him. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Gordon after his suspension was announced.

“We saw Josh really at a really high level the whole time he was here,” Carroll explained to 950 KJR Seattle. “The work ethic he brought was one, but his getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and all of that and to deal with on a regular basis, really he was great. We were not aware that there was anything to be concerned about other than the history, which we knew about. …He had impact to some extent it seemed like every game. But this isn’t about that. This is about Josh getting well and taking care of business.”

