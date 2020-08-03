Eagles’ Doug Pederson Updates Status After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Doug Pederson is feeling no symptoms or uneasiness after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The Eagles head coach updated his status on Monday by saying his “energy level is high” and he feels fortunate.

Pederson confirmed that assistant head coach Duce Staley would assume the head-coaching duties in his absence and wouldn’t put a timetable on his return. According to NFL protocols, the 52-year-old could be back at the team facility in five to 10 days. Right now, Pederson is at home self-quarantining away from his family while practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing his hands.

“I want everybody to know that I feel great,” Pederson told reporters. “My energy level is high, really no symptoms whatsoever and I know I’m very fortunate and I know and understand that this virus attacks people a little bit differently. I’ve been in close communication with not only our medical team but our doctors and the staff and the team itself. One of the things I’ve learned this offseason is I can still control the team virtually — and that’s what I have been able to do today and yesterday.”

Doug Pederson, 52, is the second known head coach to test positive, along with Sean Payton. It is believed that he contracted the virus outside the building. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 3, 2020

There was a report that Pederson contracted the virus away from the team, somewhere outside the NovaCare Complex. When asked about where it may have happened, he gave a very guarded and cryptic answer. He reiterated how safe he feels inside their “bubble.”

Full quote from #Eagles HC Doug Pederson on when he may be back with the team at NovaCare: "I'm not going to speculate on a timetable for me. I treat it just like players, so I'm not going to speculate on that. And when I'm back, I'm back." #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Bd3m6FnJqK — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 3, 2020

“Respectfully, I’m going to say this one time and leave it — this is something I don’t necessarily want to comment on myself or speculate about anybody else obviously,” Pederson said. “I’m just going to reiterate the fact that I feel very good about the safety of our building and the protocols that we have in place, that’s one thing I do know and obviously going through this has reinforced that for me at this time.”

Pederson Reveals Curfew & Rules for Eagles Players

If Pederson did contract the virus outside the team facility, then there is a chance the same thing could happen to his players. The head coach said it’s up to him to educate them on how to manage the safety hazard and make smart decisions.

One way is by enforcing an 11 p.m. curfew at the team hotel in South Philadelphia. Another is having them speak to team doctors about the seriousness of the situation. Three Eagles players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list to date.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed LB Nathan Gerry, T Lane Johnson, and T Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/WvYfcFuCvY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2020

“The days are filled. We’re on a 12-hour workday with the players, there’s not a lot of time at the end of the day,” Pederson said. “Listen, once they leave the building they’re on their own and it’s up to me and my staff and our trainers and doctors to educate them on the protocols outside of the building. This is just a great time for me to be kind of an ambassador and a leader and educate everyone on how to act outside of the building.”

A recent topic of conversation around the league has been to quarantine one quarterback — maybe Nate Sudfeld or Jalen Hurts — in an effort to mitigate the risk of infection. Pederson said he has had “ongoing conversations” about that with his coaching staff.

“We haven’t decided anything on that yet but it is something to consider as we move forward here,” Pederson said.

Less Confident About the Probability of NFL Season?

There have only been two NFL coaches to contract the virus so far, Pederson and the Saints’ Sean Payton. Still, an estimated 43 players (including the Eagles’ Marquise Goodwin) have decided to opt-out due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’ve gotten so many messages and @‘s from “concerned” fans telling me how stupid I am and that this COVID-19 isn’t that serious… I bet my bank account that there are 150k dead people that would argue different. #CarryOn — MG (@marquisegoodwin) July 29, 2020

Less than two weeks into training camps, there has been some debate about whether there will be a season in 2020. Pederson doesn’t share that wild skepticism. He feels safe and confident.

“My confidence hasn’t changed at all. I’m extremely optimistic. I feel like we’re going to play,” Pederson said. “I’m confident we’re going to play. The fact is we got to abide by the protocols that are in place. They are in place for a reason — for our safety, and our building is a great place to be, for our players and coaches, and for all involved.”

#Eagles HC Doug Pederson on his confidence of the NFL having a season: "My confidence hasn't changed at all. I'm extremely optimistic … I feel like we're going to play. I'm confident we're going to play." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 3, 2020

The Eagles have been at the forefront of enforcing safety regulations, too. They built two additional gyms, reconfigured the locker room for social distancing, and ordered state-of-the-art masks for every player. Everyone in the building believes it’s a very safe environment.

“It’s full steam ahead for me,” Pederson said. “I’m itching to get back in the building and be back around our players and get ready for the season.”

