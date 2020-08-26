Falcons Future Star WR Is Embarrassing Teammates in Training Camp

No preseason? No problem. Atlanta Falcons rising star receiver, Calvin Ridley, is giving it his “all” in training camp.

The Falcons released a highlight tape of Ridley in camp so far and it will have you ready to run through a wall.

From his hands to his juke moves, he’s not taking it easy on his teammates.

He put in the work this offseason. Now, it's showing on the field. @CalvinRidley1 is making an impact at camp‼️ pic.twitter.com/xsNXo8X7Nt — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2020

Ridley’s Breakout Year

Ridley was showcasing an impressive season before he was placed on the injured reserve list near the end of the season. In 2019, he had 63 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns over 13 games and 10 starts.

Now that he’s back and 100% healthy, Ridley is projected across the boards to have the biggest breakout season out of the entire league.

Analysts have even gone as far as to say that Ridley will outscore DeAndre Hopkins. The 25-year-old has what it takes to make a big leap this year after earning Matt Ryan’s trust the last two seasons.

The odds are also in his favor considering Austin Hooper and Mohamed Sanu are out of the picture and Jones will command double teams, per usual, leaving Ridley the next target.

Ridley Is Putting in the Necessary Work

Ridley knows a 1,000-yard season won’t just be handed to him. He’s been putting in the neccessary time and work to make himself better.

Over the weird offseason, Ridley bought a football-throwing machine which is also called a jugs machine. He set it up in his garage so he could practice in rain or shine.

“I can catch either outside of my garage or inside of my garage because I have a lot of room,” Ridley said via the Atlanta Journal-Consitution. “It’s a pretty big garage.

“I got it because there wasn’t any OTAs and I was like, I’m missing a ton of jugs right now. If we would have been in OTAs I would have been getting crazy jugs in. So, I was like, I’m going to get it. I just use it any time that I’m at home and some days off I can use it, just to keep my hands real good. I should be elite this year.”

Ridley hasn’t just been working on his hands, he’s also been strengthening his legs.

Ridley Is No Longer Shy

Ridley also told the AJC that he thought he would reach 1,000 yards last season, before he got injured in the 13th game.

“Last year, I was right there,” Ridley said. “I got hurt three games out. I was going to get 1,000 yards last year. I got hurt and I’m in the hospital that same day, my agent came. I said, ‘Man, I would have got 1,000, but I’m out for the year and I don’t have that 1,000.’ Now, I have to get it.”

For the first time, Ridley has come out of his shell and shown the media the fire that’s inside of him.

“I’ve always had confidence,” Ridley said. “I just think that football has really slowed down for me a lot in the NFL. I ain’t going to lie, I’m real hungry to show people that I’m easily a 1,000-yard receiver. Easily and even better.”

