Falcons Sign Veteran TE Luke Stocker, UDFA Scottie Dill

The Falcons announced two official new moves on Friday. Veteran tight end Luke Stocker and undrafted free agent offensive lineman Scottie Dill were both added to Atlanta’s roster.

We have signed TE Luke Stocker and OL Scottie Dill. 📝- https://t.co/ccZRQB0iDq pic.twitter.com/NTDkrmoQxi — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 14, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Falcons Released Stocker in March

Luke Stocker was drafted out of the University of Tennessee by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was signed by Atlanta during the 2019 offseason. He added depth and versatility as a tight end. Stocker definitely gave the offense some options as hybrid player being able to play out of a traditional tight end spot and on the line, or as a pseudo-fullback coming out of the backfield. Stocker, 31, played in 15 games and made nine starts during his first season as a Falcon and caught eight passes for 53 yards in Atlanta.

The Falcons cut Stocker for salary cap purposes back in March. Stocker had yet to find a home with only 30 days left until kick-off, so it was no surprise he landed back in Atlanta for a lower price.

Stocker Will Backup Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst doesn’t have much of a blocking talent, so Stocker will make a solid backup to Hurst.

The Falcons also have Jaeden Graham whom QB1 has a lot of faith in.

“I have a lot of confidence in Jaeden Graham,” Matt Ryan said via AtlantaFalcons.com. “He’s done a nice job for us at different points this season when his number has been called he’s made plays for us. He’s always well prepared week in and week out, he’s ready to go. I have full confidence when he gets his chance if those guys can’t go, he’s going to do a great job for us.”

Graham played in 16 games last season with nine receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown and six special teams tackles. He recorded his first career catch, a 21-yard reception in the second quarter that led to a 29-yard field goal against the Cards. On top of that, he had his first touchdown, 18-yards in Week 13. On the same night, he finished with four receptions for 41 yards.

Graham is still young so having a veteran on the depth chart will be beneficial.

Stocker Is Not The Only One On His Second Tour

Dill signed with the Falcons back in April as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis.

At Memphis, Scottie played in 53 games and made 13 starts. He moved into a starting role as a senior after seeing action on the offensive line at right tackle and tight end. He played in 28 games on the offensive line at both tackle spots and logged 1,102 snaps (left: 69 snaps/right: 1,033 snaps).

Scottie’s father, Scott Dill, played in the league for 10 years with the Arizona Cardinals (1988-89), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1990-95) and Minnesota Vikings (1996-97).

Scottie will get a second chance to showcase his talents and compete for a second or third string at one of the tackle spots.

READ NEXT: Todd Gurley, Brian Hill Busting Moves in Training Camp [WATCH]