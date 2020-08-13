Todd Gurley, Brian Hill Busting Moves in Training Camp [WATCH]

Atlanta Falcons’ new firepower in the backfield, Todd Gurley, is “still having fun with it” at training camp six years later.

Gurley’s killer dance moves were caught on film and it’s hard not to laugh and smile at it. Backup running back Brian Hill even joins for a quick move to make it even better.

Year 6 & I’m still having fun with it🕺🏾😂 https://t.co/JtB0GhViIa — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) August 13, 2020

This isn’t the first time Gurley’s dance moves and his excitement to be back home have been caught on camera.

For all the doubters,that knee looks just fine🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/rQ75MumdKh — REQ🏀🍟👨‍👧‍👧🎮 (@TaylorTareq) May 5, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Gurley Has Positive Mindset Going into 2020

Just two years ago Gurley Todd Gurley was in the prime of his game. He had played in three Pro Bowls in just his fourth year in the league and had been named to three All-Pro teams. The former Rams running back also led the league in rushing touchdowns for two straight seasons and played in his first Super Bowl.

Now, he’s joining a new team and having to grind his way back to the top, but he’s more than ready.

“I’m not even going to lie, I haven’t worked out this much in my life. I mean there literally hasn’t been anything to do but work out,” Gurley said during a round table discussion led by Victor Cruz.

Victor Cruz jumped in and asked why Gurley has been going so hard.

“Keep the main thing the main thing. But also, focus on another craft,” Gurley said. “For me, it’s going to a new team. We’re both [ referring to Cam Newton] going to a new team. I’m going to Atlanta. It’s like black Hollywood for me. I’m excited about the whole thing. At the end of the day, it’s football.”

QB1 Believes Gurley Adds A Lot on Offense

In the first week of training camp, Matt Ryan praised his new backfield help.

“He’s been one of the most dynamic players when he’s on the field in our league,” Ryan said on Gurley. (He’s) certainly a game changer. I had the opportunity to work out with him a little bit and spend just a little bit of time with him. He seems to be in a really good place. He looked great on the field. Has been working extremely hard to get himself in position to be ready to go. I’m excited we have him. I think he adds a lot to what we can do.”

If Gurley can come in a show his early days just slightly, the Falcons are in more than good hands.

Gurley Spotted Limping Into Camp

Gurley was spotted yesterday walking with a noticeable limp and wore a compression sock on his left leg during practice, according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

While Gurley has looked explosive and healthy in practice, but the arthritis in his knee can cause some swelling which needs to be monitored.

Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff said they plan to limit Gurley’s workload during training camp. Keanu Neal, who is coming off of an Achilles injury, and veteran Alex Mack will also have more days off to rest.

READ NEXT: NFL Legend Deion Sanders Leaves NFL Network, Takes Role at Barstool Sports