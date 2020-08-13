LeBron James Terrible to Deal With, Anthony Davis Knows Role says Master P

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are 52-18 and in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and assistant coaches Phil Handy and Jason Kidd, the Lakers are looking to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs this summer and they have a supporting cast to complete it with the likes of JR Smith, Dwight Howard, Dion Waiters, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson📍 (@scoop_b) on Jul 31, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Appearing on #WORDSWITHSCOOP Presented by Orox Leather, Master P tells me he likes what he sees out of the Lakers and LeBron James.

“I think LeBron’s gonna be something terrible to deal with man and Anthony Davis is – it’s gonna be crazy,” Master P tells me.

“I’ma tell you what I love though… it’s funny, I love the twins (Markus and Markeef) because one is on the Lakers and one is on the Clippers. And like, the twins go so hard you can’t come out all meek. I was watching when one twin was on LeBron like, Twin ain’t gonna back down for nothing and I think one them is going to win a championship [laughs]”

A three-time NBA Champion, James won two NBA Championships while playing alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Big 3-era Miami Heat. James also won one NBA Championship in 2016 as a member of the Big 3-era Cleveland Cavaliers with teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

The addition of Anthony Davis, a former All-Star for Master P’s hometown New Orleans Pelicans is what Master P is excited for. “Man, he’s a beast to be honest with you,” Master P tells me.

“He can go anywhere and he plays hard. I love his family structure. Him and his dad are close and you know, anybody in the league educates and I love that he has people around him that’s educated, that came from the streets and they’re with him…you need your family with you. LeBron’s around him; he has so many good people around him, but I just love his leadership. He knows that he’s a leader even though he has leaders around him. So a lot of people didn’t think he and LeBron was going to be able to work, but they’re able to have two big superstars on one team but, they both know who they are so, they both know their roles and they both know they’re leaders so, I really proud of him stepping up and being who he needs to be and not worrying about what people say or what people say on social media because social media is a gift and a curse.”