Wild Lakers—LeBron James Legacy Prediction Revealed by Music Exec

LeBron James is one of the most decorated superstars in the National Basketball Association.

A three-time NBA Champion, James won two NBA Championships while playing alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Big 3-era Miami Heat.

James also won one NBA Championship in 2016 as a member of the Big 3-era Cleveland Cavaliers with teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

A three-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time NBA Most Valuable Player during the regular season and a sixteen-time NBA All Star, James, now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers is currently averaging 25.4 points, 8 rebounds and 10.4 assists for a 51-15 Lakers team that is in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Guided under head coach, Frank Vogel and assistant coaches Phil Handy and Jason Kidd, the Lakers are looking to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs this summer and they have a supporting cast to complete it with the likes of Anthony Davis, JR Smith, Dwight Howard, Dion Waiters, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and more.

Aside from basketball, LeBron James has his hands tied deep into business endeavors. The Akron, Ohio native owns 19 Blaze Pizza franchises, has a minority ownership stake in English soccer club Liverpool, owns his production company SpringHill Entertainment and media brand Uninterrupted.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B & Reg Podcast with Reginald Calixte and myself, COMPLEX’s Wayno Clark discussed LeBron James’ impact with his agent, Rich Paul.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: LeBron is the grown version of or the byproduct of Will Smith and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. He was able to come in from Philly be that guy in the suburbs who played ball. Yeah, who learned that he was funny being around the kids he went to prep school with and parlayed that into something else once he got popular.

Wayno: I think the biggest thing about LeBron is that he and I know Rich Paul. They have an understanding of accomplishment. And, um, the accomplishment isn’t just predicated on a dollar sign. Like, I even hear Drake say certain things like when he said on Baby and Gunna album, he said I now see a million I don’t get excited, because it becomes a point when you reach a ceiling of like, not you could never have too much money. But, you know, I’m saying but I think that like the excitement over what you making money off of you know i mean like I think that Bron, the amount of money and time he probably spent, and he probably didn’t even spend his own personal money to build his school, you know because I wouldn’t have. Shit, all the other ways you could do shit I wouldn’t spend my own money. But, um, I think that’s more exciting to him.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Legacy, like you talked about.