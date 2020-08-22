Luka Doncic Limps Off Court in Mavericks-Clipper Game

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic injured his left ankle during Game 3 of team’s series against the Clippers.

Doncic was seen limping off the court, unable to put weight on his left ankle as he headed to the locker room.

Doncic Continues to Have Ankle Woes

Luka Doncic left Game 1 of the series with what appeared to be an injury to the same ankle. He returned to score 42 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and nine assists in the loss.

Doncic hurt his right ankle earlier in the season, causing him to miss 12 games total. Prior to that injury, the former No. 3 overall pick was arguably in the MVP conversation. The wing was scoring 28.8 points while grabbing 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per contest prior to his original injury.

More to come…