Massive Light Heavyweight Bout Hints at Jon Jones Vacating Title

On Sunday afternoon, UFC light heavyweight star and No. 1 contender Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes shared an image of himself inside the Octagon with the caption, “Contract Signed.” The Devastator wrote the hashtags: “#weback #finishhim #victory #kingDom,” suggesting that the contract was a fight contract.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the fight won’t be against reigning light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones. Reyes is in talks to fight No. 3 ranked Jan “Prince of Cieszyn” Blachowicz on September 26. Okamoto said, “The fight is nearly agreed to, but the stakes are being worked out. UFC is working with current champ Jon Jones right now to figure out his next move.”

Bones is currently on a hiatus from the sport and has expressed interest in moving up to the heavyweight division. Should he do so, the promotion may elect to strip Bones’ light heavyweight belt.

If Jones continues his hiatus and doesn’t commit to a division, the UFC could also create an interim light heavyweight belt and have Reyes and Blachowicz fight for it.

Jones Defeated Reyes in February By Controversial Unanimous Decision, White Said Jones Had to Rematch Reyes in His Next Light Heavyweight Fight

In his last fight, Reyes stepped into the Octagon for the main event of UFC 247 when he fought reigning light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones. The match was a back-and-forth battle, and in the end, Bones won the match by unanimous decision. However, many viewers protested the decision, claiming that The Devastator was the uncrowned king.

During an interview with “The Schmo” last week, White said that if Bones wanted to defend his light heavyweight strap, it would have to be against Reyes. White also spoke about Bones’ possibilities should he choose to move up to heavyweight.

“It depends on what he does,” the UFC president said. “Does he move up to heavyweight? If he stays at light heavyweight, he’s got to fight Reyes again. You have to see the Reyes fight again. And if he moves up to heavyweight, there’s a lot of interesting [opponents]. He could fight [Daniel] Cormier, he could fight Stipe [Miocic] depending on who wins on Saturday [during UFC 252]. He could fight Francis Ngannou. There are a lot of fun fights for him at heavyweight.”

On August 15, UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic defended his strap against Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision, and White told the media that Francis Ngannou would be the next title contender.

Since Reyes has been linked to Blachowicz, that may be a major sign that Jones truly has no intention of defending the light heavyweight belt.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones Was Actively Tweeting During the UFC 252 Heavyweight Championship Fight & Then Expressed Interest in the Division

Although Jones is on a hiatus from the sport, he is still the reigning light heavyweight champion. He has not been forced to make a decision on his belt as of yet, but that time is seemingly drawing near.

And if Jones’ tweet thread on Saturday night was any indication, he may be moving up a weight class. The light heavyweight champ live-tweeted during Miocic and Cormier’s bout, and after Miocic was crowned the winner, Bones put out a strong message.

Bones tweeted, “Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon. Victorious.”

Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon. Victorious — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

He followed up the tweet by stating what he believes his advantages are against Miocic and how he would become champ. Jones wrote, “Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet.”

Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

If Bones Vacates the Light Heavyweight Title, Reyes & Blachowicz Will Likely Fight for the Belt

If Bones decides to vacate his light heavyweight belt, the fight between Reyes and Blachowicz would most likely be for the title. A week after Bones and The Devastator fought, The Prince of Cieszyn knocked out Corey Anderson in the first round of their main event fight.

After the victory, Blachowicz was the presumed next contender for the light heavyweight strap. But because of how the match went between Reyes and Jones, Blachowicz’s title claim seemingly diminished.

If Bones vacates the title, Reyes vs. Blachowicz would be a fantastic clash to determine the next light heavyweight champion.

On September 12, No. 2 ranked Thiago Santos No. 4 ranked Glover Teixeira are fighting and the winner of their bout could become the first contender to fight the winner of Reyes and Blachowicz.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Jon Jones Shares Private Message: ‘This Dude Is Dangerous’ [LOOK]