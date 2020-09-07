Eagles Make Huge Announcement on Starting Left Tackle

Doug Pederson dropped a bombshell about his left tackle situation: The Bodyguard is back.

The Eagles head coach made the huge announcement on Monday while answering a question about Cordy Glenn’s three-day tryout. How did that go? Who cares.

Pederson confirmed that Jason Peters would be his starting left tackle for Week 1. There was no indication if the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer received the pay raise he reportedly wanted. No matter, Carson Wentz’s blindside will be protected by the 17-year NFL veteran.

“I can actually share some news with you. Jason Peters actually came into my office this morning, and he has decided to slide over to left tackle,” Pederson told reporters via a Zoom call. “This is the unselfishness, this is who he is … we talk about guys and we talk about Jason Peters and this is who he is. He sacrifices not only his body but for the football team.”

“And he did an outstanding job for us at right guard, it was a valuable experience for him to play over there on the right side, and get some interior work but as he looks at not only where we are but where he is, he came in today and he was excited to move to left tackle. And I can announce that and I’m thrilled to death.”

Pederson was a bit evasive about whether Peters was going to be compensated for making the switch. Reading between the lines, it sounded like he will be. The head coach had sort of dismissed a report last week that he wanted more money. Either way, Peters is back at left tackle. According to Pederson, Peters walked into his office on Monday morning and offered to move positions. He was greeted with a warm hug and a “let’s go” chant from his head coach.

