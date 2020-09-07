Doug Pederson Hints at Eagles Starting WRs, Reveals Offensive ‘Boost’

It isn’t too hard to predict the Eagles’ starting receivers for Week 1. Injuries have eliminated much guessing.

With Jalen Reagor (torn labrum) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) injured, the three main guys should be DeSean Jackson (Z), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (X), and Greg Ward (Y). That triumvirate took the most first-team reps in padded practices, if you take Reagor out of the equation. Fifth-round pick John Hightower also enjoyed a stellar camp and pushed the argument for a starting role. Look for him to be heavily involved in the mix for snaps, too.

On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson all but confirmed all the above statements — without officially announcing his starting receivers. The biggest kudos were bestowed on Jackson who appears to be fully recovered from core-muscle surgery. The 33-year-old looks better and faster than ever.

“One thing with DeSean, he feels good,” Pederson told reporters. “He feels healthy and he’s ready to go for the regular season. Getting him back in the offense is just a boost. Obviously, a veteran player who can still play and play at a high level. That’s a really good thing for our offense to have him back in the lineup.”

Consider the offense “boosted.” Pederson went on to compliment the play of Arcega-Whiteside and Ward, two experienced veterans after only one year in his system.

“And then with the other guys, it’s a young group but J.J. has got experience. He’s played for us last year,” Pederson said. “Greg Ward has played for us last year. He’s played in some big games. He made some big catches. Those two guys there, feel real comfortable obviously in how they performed in camp.”

And how about Hightower?

“And then looking at John Hightower who has done a good job in camp,” Pederson said, “and really earned a spot on our roster and really looking forward to him. He’s another one we’ve got to get caught up obviously with the game plan and narrow some things down with him.”

Updating New Running Back Rotation

The arrival of Jason Huntley certainly altered the complexion of the running back rotation. The Eagles seem incredibly high on the fifth-round pick from New Mexico State and it’s not impossible to see him receiving meaningful snaps in Week 1. He’s another track star, with blazing speed and versatility in the return game.

“He was on our draft board with many guys but obviously he caught our eye back then when we were evaluating running backs,” Pederson said. “We are excited about this player. Excited about Huntley, excited to get him in the mix.”

Huntley projects as the fourth rusher (behind Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement) while possibly taking over as the team’s top kick returner with Reagor out. All four guys actually have legitimate experience on the return team, explosive ticking time bombs ready to go off for a touchdown at any time.

“It’s a good group and a group that can be kind of interchangeable throughout the week,” Pederson said. “Excited to get him [Huntley] in. He’s obviously got to pick up our playbook and get himself prepared and ready and just look forward to the week ahead.”

