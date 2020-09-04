Eagles Waive Aussie Plumber, Make 5 Total Moves to Trim Roster

The Eagles have 24 hours to get their roster down to 53 players. Right now, the team stands at 63.

The team announced on Friday that it had waived three players, including defensive end Matt Leo who was their international practice-squad exemption. Leo had one of the best stories of anyone in training camp after the Aussie left a plumber’s apprenticeship to pursue his NFL dreams. It didn’t work out in Philadelphia, but there’s still time for that. The Eagles also waived Michael Jacquet, an undrafted rookie cornerback out of Louisiana-Lafayette, as well as tight end Caleb Wilson whose dad was a former defensive line coach on the 2017 Super Bowl winners.

In addition, Philadelphia released veteran cornerback Trevor Williams and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill. Both players joined the roster in the middle of camp and were seen as extra bodies for live padded practices. They could still find their way onto the Eagles’ practice squad if they clear waivers. These moves come one day after the team shed 13 players from the roster.

None of the cuts have been all that surprising so far — save maybe running back Elijah Holyfield — but Jacquet had garnered some early buzz at camp. Remember, head coach Doug Pederson mentioned him by name during a press conference back on Aug. 20.

“I think there’s really several guys,” Pederson said when asked about guys standing out at camp. “We’ve talked about Jalen [Reagor] just a little bit. Quez Watkins is another one that has stood out as a receiver, John Hightower, these guys are improving every single day. Jacquet as a corner has done some really, really nice things for us. I think about even some of our young linemen, I think of Jack Driscoll off the top of my head who’s come in and we’ve put him in positions to go against Brandon Graham, go against Vinny Curry, Josh Sweat, some of our starting D-ends and done a nice job there.”

Crazy how life works. Thankful for the opportunity to be an Eagle🙏🏽 https://t.co/mimrev8zsi pic.twitter.com/Z9NvuCGtx1 — Caleb Wilson (@calebwilson84) August 4, 2020

Eagles Release Video to ‘Impact Racial Inequality’

The Eagles have preached about fighting social injustice and racial inequality together, as a team and as a franchise from the top on down. Owner Jeffrey Lurie was one of the most outspoken on the issue, along with quarterback Carson Wentz who has talked extensively about taking a pro-active approach.

Rodney McLeod started the Social Justice Committee to open up some uncomfortable conversations. Everyone has bought in. On Friday, the Eagles released a powerful video that showed many star players voicing their opinion and stating “enough is enough.” Jason Kelce delivers an emotional plea at the end.

The players commit to using their power, platform, and resources to take the action needed to impact racial inequality. pic.twitter.com/w0x9VtLGdd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 4, 2020

“As a leader, as the coach of these guys, it’s my job to listen, to help facilitate, to support. And that’s where we are right now,” Pederson told reporters on Aug. 29. “A lot of our players, a lot of our Black players are hurting from the standpoint of this is close to home for many of them. So for me, it’s about understanding, it’s about learning, it’s about gaining knowledge, and then being able to support our guys.”

