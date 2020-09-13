Falcons Inactives: Highly-Touted Rookie Headlines 5 Players Ruled Out

Atlanta Falcons second-round draft pick Marlon Davidson was questionable for Sunday, but unfortunately, he won’t be seeing any playing time.

Davidson, who has missed most of training camp due to a knee strain, was back at practice on Wednesday but did not participate on Thursday and Friday.

Other inactives are cornerback Kendall Sheffield, running back Qadree Ollison, offensive tackle Timon Parris, and defensive end Charles Harris.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Next Man Up Second-year corner Kendall Sheffield dealing with an injury right now isn’t ideal but it still isn’t the worst thing for Atlanta. The Falcons will look to Darqueze Dennard this offseason. The Falcons signed on the former Bengals corner in August after the Jaguars failed to. The former first-rounder has started 24 games in his career, all of them with the Bengals. He has recorded 3 interceptions, 22 pass deflections, and 3 sacks over the course of his career. In a total of 77 games, Dennard has had 274 combine tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Dennard a solid grade of 72.2 last year after playing in just 9 games and 5 starts where he totaled 37 tackles and five passes defended. Dennard is well known for his quality coverage ability and speed. He had been working with starters as a nickel corner throughout the training camp. Marlon Davidson Moving In Right Direction Dan Quinn said last week that Davidson’s knee strain could take time, however, he is moving in the right direction

It will be a bummer not to see Davidson get some action in week 1, but Atlanta has solid depth at the DE position. Second-year defensive end, John Cominsky will make his move up the depth chart.

The Falcons traded up in the fourth round in the 2019 draft to snag Cominsky in hopes he would add some fire to the defensive line. He only played 100 snaps last season, but this year he’ll be seeing the field a lot more.

Quinn said back in May that Comnisky will be more versatile and play defensive end on early downs and switch to the interior in passing situations to play defensive tackle in their nickel package.