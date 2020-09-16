Lions Sign Former Cardinals Cornerback With NFL Experience

The Detroit Lions have signed a cornerback ahead of Week 2, but it might not have been the caliber of name that many expected.

Wednesday, the Lions added Chris Jones to their roster from the Arizona Cardinals. Jones got his start in Detroit in 2018, departed for Arizona and had been playing a decent role with the Cardinals and their defense since that point. He now returns to the team.

The Lions signed CB Chris Jones. Golladay, Trufant and Bryant won't do much at practice. Also mentioned Darryl Roberts & Vaitai as limited. Lions have a big depth issue at corner. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 16, 2020

Detroit’s in a desperate place in their backfield with injuries to Jeff Okudah, Desmond Trufant and the loss of Justin Coleman yesterday. Jones at the very least adds some depth to the team and will be familiar with their defense.

Chris Jones Stats

Jones was a 2018 undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He started his career in camp with the Lions, but was cut and quickly latched on with the Cardinals. In 2019, Jones made his debut with the Cardinals and so far in his NFL career has put up 22 tackles and 6 passes defended.

While with Nebraska, Jones was an All-Big Ten honorable mention at cornerback. He gives the Lions some scheme familiarity to help given their cornerback situation.

Desmond Trufant’s Injury Status

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Desmond Trufant was able to avoid a serious injury to his hamstring and could play this week against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

#Lions CB Desmond Trufant avoided a significant hamstring injury and will have a chance to play Sunday against the #Packers, per sources. Some good news on a day Detroit put Justin Coleman on IR, as Aaron Rodgers awaits. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020

That’s great news for Detroit, who lost Justin Coleman to the IR and still does not know what they will be getting from Jeff Okudah, who missed Week 1 with his own hamstring injury.

Obviously, these are desperate times in the Detroit backfield. The Lions could turn to a veteran cornerback in the days ahead in order to fill the gap left by Coleman coming up. Still, if Trufant could remain healthy and play in the near future, it could be a big win for the team’s beat up defense.

Desmond Trufant’s Absence Hurt Detroit

Not only were the Lions down rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah to a hamstring injury, they had lost Justin Coleman in the first half. Then, during the late stages of the game, they lost veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant to the same ailment as Okudah. It was only after Trufant exited that Mitch Trubisky turned up the heat against a Lions secondary full of mostly backups, and another unfortunate turn which set about a historic collapse.

Without Trufant, Trubisky was able to confidently fire 3 touchdown passes as well as pile up the yards against the Lions. Before he exited, Trubisky looked more like the average quarterback who barely held onto his job this offseason.

Trubisky before the Trufant injury: 11 for 25, 150 yards, 0 TDs Trubisky after the Trufant injury: 9 for 11, 92 yards, 3 TDs https://t.co/g5OhbSZgbG — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 14, 2020

Certainly, this stat isn’t to excuse the Detroit offense and their lack of closing, but it could explain why the Lions’ defense looked so scattered late. Amani Oruwariye was the team’s only home grown talent on the field in the moment, and they were relying on veterans Tony McRae and Darryl Roberts likely more than they ever expected to be in Week 1.

Good depth is important, but it’s likely not even the Lions could have planned for the mass exodus they experienced Week 1 in their secondary. The health of all these players will be something to watch this week in what could be another stiff challenge for Detroit’s defense.

Jones at least will add some depth for the team.

