Lions Working Out Former All-American Running Back

The Detroit Lions are continuing to scour the market for running back depth, and are set to bring in a decent sized name to get a closer look.

Wednesday, it was revealed that the team was set to work out running back D’Onta Foreman. Foreman, formally of the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, was a former standout in the Big 12 with the Texas Longhorns.

From the transaction wire: The #Lions are bringing in former #Texans RB D'Onta Foreman for a tryout The #Seahawks are bringing in C Justin Britt (again) and DE Damontre Moore for tryouts — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2020

Foreman is only the most recent running back the Lions have looked at. A few weeks back, they worked out C.J Prosise and signed Jonathan Williams, who’s been with the team in camp. It’s likely that Foreman is a contingency plan for the team in the wake of an injury or a COVID test in the weeks ahead.

D’Onta Foreman Stats

In college, Foreman put up some gaudy numbers with Texas, putting up 2,774 yards and 20 touchdown in his career. He was the 2016 Doak Waker Award winner, as well as a consensus All American for his work with the Longhorns, as well as an All-Big 12 selection.

After being a 3rd round pick of the Texans in 2017, Foreman was thought highly of by the Houston organization, but injury intervened and he struggled to make an impact with the team and was cut. He latched on briefly with the Colts in 2019, but was released from the team and sat out last season.

Despite his solid college numbers, Foreman has only 326 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit in the pros. The Lions are likely looking to see what the 24 year old looks like after injury, and if his batteries are now re-charged after a year on the sidelines.

Lions Loaded at Running Back

Where would Foreman fit in Detroit? That’s tough to say given the Lions currently have a solid player on their team in Kerryon Johnson that they are developing. Johnson, however, has run into a few issues with injuries the last few years, so the team was looking for someone else that can be a solid running mate for Johnson moving forward. On the roster, Bo Scarbrough showed late last season that he could be a potential answer for the team in addition to Ty Johnson, but still, the Lions were looking for someone else to build around. That’s why they felt as if they may want to target the draft, which is where D’Andre Swift came in along with Huntley later. The team has done a nice job to upgrade the backfield with the right amount of youth.

Now that the Lions have managed to add another running back and some pounding offensive linemen, the team is seemingly on the right track toward fixing one of their biggest problems of the last few years, and are deep at the position.

Whether or not Foreman is a guy the Lions want to add to the mix is anyone’s guess, but the team at the very least will get a closer look at him to see what he might have in the tank for the future.

