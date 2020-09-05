UFC Star Thinks He Should Fight Brock Lesnar: ‘100 Percent’

Since the news broke that former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent, fighters have taken aim at the WWE superstar. And should Lesnar return to the Octagon, current heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic wants to fight him.

During a recent episode of Believe You Me, an MMA and comedy podcast hosted by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and comedian Luis J. Gomez, Miocic claimed his right to fight Lesnar first.

Earlier this week, former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones called out Miocic as well as Brock Lesnar. But Miocic believes he should receive the fight against Lesnar instead of “Bones.”

Lesnar is a proven pay-per-view star and if he came back to the UFC, a fight against him would virtually guarantee a massive payday for his opponent. During the podcast, Bisping told Miocic that he believes the heavyweight champion should receive the money fight over Jones.

Miocic answered, “I think so. A hundred percent I think so. Listen, I just think about it more and more I do 100 percent think if anything I would get the Brock Lesnar fight first or be asked first. I didn’t know [Jones] called the shots. I didn’t know that.”

At 43 years old, it’s unclear if Lesnar has any intentions to come back to fighting or if he will remain with the WWE.

Miocic Will ‘Put a Clinic on’ Francis Ngannou Should They Fight Next

Next up for Miocic is likely Francis Ngannou. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the division, riding a dominant four-fight win streak and is largely considered to be the best candidate to compete for Miocic’s belt. “The Predator” and Miocic fought in 2018 for the heavyweight belt and Miocic controlled most of the bout, winning by unanimous decision.

Bisping asked Miocic if Ngannou was next up, and he replied, “Whatever the UFC wants, man. I’m down to fight him and I’m going to put a clinic on him again. I’ll do it again, whatever I have to do”

Miocic didn’t confirm whether he preferred to fight Jones or Ngannou next as he is focusing on healing from his August 15 victory over Daniel Cormier.

Miocic Would Love to Hand Jones His First Legitimate Loss But He Doesn’t Care Who He Fights Next

Bisping asked Miocic about potentially fighting Jones. Miocic, who is considered by many as the heavyweight GOAT, and Jones, who is looked at as the light heavyweight GOAT and possibly the greatest fighter ever, would be a massive fight for the UFC. If Miocic defended his title against Jones, he would be the first fighter to legitimately defeat Bones. If Jones defeated Miocic while he was the heavyweight champ, he would earn his second divisional UFC title and further bolster his claim as the best ever.

When asked if the Jones fight was desireful, he said, “Yeah, any fight is. Honestly, your toughest fight is your next fight. So whoever I fight, whether it’s Francis or if it’s Jones, it doesn’t matter. It’s going to be an amazing fight. Of course, I’d love to be Jones’ first loss but if it’s Francis, it’s Francis. I don’t really care, I don’t pick who I want to fight.”

