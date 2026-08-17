Arizona Cardinals Setting High Expectations for 2026 Season

Just 27 days remain until the 2026 Arizona Cardinals kick off their regular season.

The Cardinals are not only facing one of the NFL’s strongest strength of schedules heading in, the perception is that this is one of the weakest teams in the entire league.

The low expectations aren’s uniform however.

Josh Weinfuss – Arizona’s beat writer for ESPN – joined the Pat McAfee show on Monday to share interesting tidbits about the team as the preseason rages on.

Weinfuss is pushing the belief that the Cardinals have playoff expectations heading into the season. He also points out that the rest of the league is writing Arizona off due to the competition within the division – for better or worse.

Arizona’s Offense Will Give Team Chance to Compete

The general sentiment is that Arizona will have an effective offense this season, but the defense leaves much to be desired in return.

Straight from Weinfuss:

“This offense is gonna score a lot of points but this defense isn’t very good right now.”

Arizona’s offense was destined to fail from very early on in 2025. The tides are turning now under new leadership. Mike LaFleur is seemingly running a smooth operation that is balancing the run and pass. This is also a system that will gift whoever is playing quarterback many opportunities to succeed.

The infrastructure is rapidly improving on the offensive side of the ball independent of LaFleur as well. Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Kendrick Bourne comprise what is arguably the most underrated trio in football. The running back tandem of rookie Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier is the exact thunder-and-lightning duo that modern offenses thrive off of.

Tight end Trey McBride is coming off of a historic season as well. McBride recorded 126 receptions for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns (Pro Football Reference). McBride has the makings of an all-time great TE, and is currently Arizona’s elite security blanket.

Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and free agent signing Isaac Seumalo are leading an improved offensive line (on paper) as well. Seumalo is heading into the season as the 12th-ranked guard in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. The hope is that Seumalo excels in pass protection in a way that predecessors did not.

While the defense has a lot of distance to make up, the offense is appearing poised to keep the team in games early in the campaign.

Cardinals Must Balance Competing With Developing

It’s no secret that Arizona’s first 11 weeks of the season are brutal. The Cardinals are taking on five teams that made the playoffs a year ago.This is including the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks (both times), and doesn’t include playoff hopefuls in the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

While Arizona’s offense has the ability to keep them in these games, there’s doubt if they will prevail in any. This paves the way for the “development” debate.

For example, how long is Arizona’s leash on starting QB Jacoby Brissett? The Cardinals will obviously be shooting to provide a winning product, but an early season gauntlet is still in sight. Arizona has to be realistic about the upcoming season, and simply can’t keep players such as Carson Beck on the bench without reason.

The 2026 regular season begins on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13.