Ravens React to Kyle Hamilton Getting Ejected vs. Titans

John Harbaugh and Patrick Queen were left with more questions than answers after seeing safety Kyle Hamilton get ejected against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Hamilton was sent from the field in the third quarter following a helmet-to-helmet collision with wide receiver Chris Moore in a game the Baltimore Ravens eventually won 24-16 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15.

Speaking with reporters after the game, head coach Harbaugh revealed that while he understood the flag, “the ejection wasn’t explained to me on the field. They [the refs] didn’t know on the field. So it came from NY, I guess. They’ll have to explain to us why. That’s not something we’ve seen before. That’s a new one as far as I’m concerned.”

Harbaugh was curious about the process, but inside linebacker Queen questioned the validity of the on-field call. Queen said, “that’s a tough call. Honestly, I don’t think he should’ve been ejected. Was the hit kinda vicious? Not really – not intended,” per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

While not everybody will agree with Queen’s take, seeing Hamilton ejected was unusual, so Harbaugh is right to call for clarity.

Did an Earlier Hit Lead to Hamilton’s Ejection?

Hamilton had been flagged earlier in the game, after his forearm made contact with the helmet of a stooping Josh Whyle. It forced the rookie tight end off with a concussion, per Austin Stanley of AtoZ Sports, who called for fines for Hamilton.

Although he wasn’t flagged for the first hit, it’s possible the play was noted by officials in New York. If so, Perhaps the accumulation of personal foul calls was enough for Hamilton to get his walking papers.

It’s not obvious because, as Harbaugh said, there was no clarification for exactly why Hamilton was ejected. Some may believe no clarification was needed after Hamilton had hit helmet to helmet on Moore.

A freeze-frame of the collision was provided by Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Moore was going to the ground to make the catch, which might explain how Hamilton inadvertently made contact so high. That’s what Queen believes happened, per Ellison: “I mean, I don’t see anything wrong . We’re playing football at the end of the day. He tried to go for the ball and fell down, at the end of the day. I know Kyle didn’t try to intentionally hit him in the head.”

It’s a tough argument, as well as a tricky thing for officials to judge at full speed.

This is always going to be a difficult judgement call, but it can’t be a surprise officials would err on the side of caution. Player safety is paramount, especially when the NFL needs to do the maximum to protect against the impact of concussions.

Players may not like the call in the moment, but an explanation from the league along these lines would surely find favor once emotions have subsided. More detail may be revealed if Hamilton is fined.

A fine could be forthcoming, at least based on Denver Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson having to pay up after multiple unnecessary roughness infractions across the seasons’s first three weeks.

The conversation around Hamilton will continue, but the Ravens should also focus on the positives of a strong overall defensive effort in London.

Defense Takes Positives from International Series

Pass-rushing issues disappeared against the Titans, when the Ravens swarmed in for six sacks. Two of those came from Jadeveon Clowney, while another veteran edge-rusher, Kyle Van Noy, also got home.

Pressure was incessant most of the game, so even when the Ravens weren’t getting sacks, Titans’ quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis still took hits. One of those hits provided a moment of mild controversy some may find ironic given the calls against Hamilton.

It happened when nose tackle Michael Pierce hit Tannehill after the signal-caller had released the ball. What appeared like “a textbook QB hit” was flagged for roughing the passer, leaving Ryan Mink of Ravens.com baffled.

Michael Pierce didn’t even take a full step before hitting Ryan Tannehill. He hit him with his shoulder. Didn’t drop his weight on him. This is a textbook QB hit flagged for roughing the passer. pic.twitter.com/YRSS3Vlr8e — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 15, 2023

While the officiating led to more confusion than understanding, the Ravens ultimately played physical football defensively. At times that style was borderline, but overall a rugged, improving defense carried the game for an inconsistent offense that had to settle for six field goals.