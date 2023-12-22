Ravens’ Breakout Star Considered a Top-10 Free Agent in 2024 Class

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL at 11-3 but with that comes teams trying to poach your players. Pro Football Focus released their top 100 free agents for the 2024 class and the Ravens’ breakout defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was ranked No. 6.

Madubuike has been a star for the Ravens’ top-rated defense this season. According to PFF’s Brad Spielberger, “His effort and intensity on backside pursuit plays have always been there, and now an improved arsenal of moves with a more explosive first step has Madubuike set to cash in big time.”

PFF has Madubuike as the fourth-highest defender on the list behind stars like Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen and Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns.

“With at least half a sack in 12 of 14 games this season, Madubuike has already doubled his prior season high — and he may double his total pressure output by the end of the season, as well,” Spielberger writes.

Justin Madubuike had two better pass rush wins BEFORE his record-tying sack, which came after a game of Trevor Lawrence pinball. Madubuike is just so darn explosive. pic.twitter.com/5QmQWuUJfs — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 19, 2023

PFF ranks Madubuike as the second-best defensive tackle that will be available behind Jones. Madubuike’s camp will be keeping an eye on Jones’ market to set a number they will attempt to work off of.

PFF compared Madubuike’s contract situation to San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Hargrave in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Justin Madubuike Set to Cash in Big

That contract comparison to Hargrave will most likely not get it done after the season Madubuike is having. Ari Meirov, of The 33rd Team, posted, “#Ravens DT Justin Madubuike has now recorded at least half a sack in 11 straight games, tying an NFL record.”

Spotrac’s market value tool currently estimates that Madubuike could be worth a three-year, $55 million contract.

Spotrac compares Madubuike with New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams, Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne, Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver and Cincinnati Bengals DT D.J. Reader.

#Ravens DT Justin Madubuike has now recorded at least half a sack in 11 straight games, tying an NFL record. So dominant. https://t.co/n4jkuJhwzo pic.twitter.com/VaVAjXE346 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2023

All four players were 25-years-old when they signed their contracts, so Madubuike at 26-years-old is a bit older. The Jets just gave Williams four-years, $96 million, so the Ravens star may try and get close to that number as well.

With three games remaining on the schedule the former third-rounder will be looking to pad his sack numbers to cash in at the end of the season.

Madubuike has set career highs (with three games to go) in sacks (12.0), combined tackles (45), QB hits (30) and tackles for loss (11). The star is also playing 67% of the snaps for the Ravens filling the gap repeatedly for the team.

Five Other Ravens Included in Top-100 List

The Ravens have five other players besides Madubuike set to hit the free agency market this off season.

Offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler (No. 32), defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney (No. 40), linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 45), safety Geno Stone (No. 52) and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 69).

The Ravens will be in a difficult position this season trying to figure out how to keep many of these players. Madubuike is in the midst of a breakout and the Ravens attempted to sign him prior to the season.

It's gonna be pricey, but I do not see how you let Justin Madubuike walk this summer. The #Ravens have needed an interior pass rusher since Haloti Ngata left.#RavensFlock — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) December 18, 2023

Zeitler and Clowney will be sought after veterans that the Ravens have counted on as key pieces. Stone is also in the midst of a breakout and has been a diamond find for the front office.

Queen will likely command a large contract as he is having a career season. Beckham has surged of late and has been the Ravens No. 2 wide receiver behind rookie Zay Flowers.

Spotrac projects the Ravens to only have about $11.4 million in cap space with 23 total free agents to address. The front office will need to make some tough choices to try and keep as much of their core players together as possible.