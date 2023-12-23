Chargers Recommended to Poach Ravens’ Mike Macdonald

The Baltimore Ravens‘ defense is one of the top units in the league and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is a major factor in that. As a result, Macdonald is considered a top candidate for a head coaching job this off-season.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote an article on Monday, December 18, about fixing disappointing NFL teams with the Los Angeles Chargers being one of them.

Barnwell wrote that the first thing the Chargers should do is, “Hire away Mike Macdonald from the Ravens.”

“Macdonald doesn’t have any Hall of Famers, but he has routinely and consistently made the players on his defense better than they were before he arrived,” Barnwell writes.

This is one of the more appealing factors about Macdonald vs. former coach Brandon Staley according to Barnwell.

“Young Baltimore players such as Justin Madubuike and Kyle Hamilton have developed into superstars this season. Known imports Jadeveon Clowney and Roquan Smith have improved after arriving,” he writes.

Macdonald’s ability to prepare and run the Ravens defense has put them in a position to win almost every week. While Barnwell writes that hiring offensive-minded coaches have become the preferred path, the hiring of Macdonald could serve a second purpose.

“Hiring Macdonald would allow the Chargers to keep offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was regarded as one of the most exciting coordinators in the league when he took the Chargers job in January,” Barnwell believes.

Mike Macdonald Has Created a Top Ranked Defense

Macdonald has been a part of the Ravens’ coaching tree for almost a decade (minus a short stint at Michigan) and in 2022 he was tapped to run the defense.

Under Macdonald in 2022, the Ravens defense ranked third in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed. In his second season the defense has become even better.

In 2023, the Ravens rank first in points allowed and second in yards allowed to opposing teams. They have 11 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, 50.0 sacks and 101 QB hits.

The Ravens’ 50.0 sacks lead the league with the Miami Dolphins being the next team at 48.0.

NBC’s Josina Anderson spoke with cornerback Marlon Humphrey following their Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The corner spoke highly of his defensive coordinator saying, “The game plan called by (defensive coordinator) Mike (MacDonald) called was kind of immaculate.”

Barnwell pointed out Hamilton and Madubuike are having breakout seasons. Madubuike is setting records with games with a sack in a row under Macdonald, and Hamilton has become one of the brightest safeties in the league.

Furthermore, safety Geno Stone is also having a breakout season under the DC’s tutelage. Stone is playing lights-out and leads the team with six interceptions.

“Journeymen such as Kyle Van Noy and Arthur Maulet don’t just look passable in this defense; they’ve been standouts,” Barnwell points out.

Mike Macdonald Will Face His Toughest Test vs. 49ers

Macdonald will have a difficult test in Week 16 shutting down the explosive San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have weapons across the board that the coordinator will need to scheme and gameplan for.

Quarterback Brock Purdy currently leads MVP odds according to VegasInsider this season, and helms a team of weapons including, running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.

Macdonald’s job will be limiting some of them because it is almost impossible to shut them all down.

Macdonald’s defense has held teams to under ten points five times this season including high powered offenses like the Detroit Lions, Jaguars, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers are a different level than those teams and will present challenges the Ravens defense has not dealt with before.

However, if the Ravens plan to pull the upset off against the Niners they will be counting on their defense to slow down this top ranked offensive unit.