Ravens Trade Proposal Lands Haul of Picks From QB-Needy Team

The Baltimore Ravens are poised to be extremely active this offseason from free agency through the NFL draft, which could include making some trades to acquire more picks. In a league where quarterback is so important (the Ravens have their QB position locked up with Lamar Jackson) the desire to trade up for QB in the draft provides teams a chance to extort more compensation.

The Athletics’ Alec Lewis proposed a trade between the Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings, which could benefit both teams, in his “Vikings mock draft 1.0: Two trades, a bunch of defenders and making a big move for a QB” article.

The proposed trade would have the Ravens sending their first round No. 30 pick to the Vikings, which they would use on Oregon QB Bo Nix, Lewis projects. In return, according to Lewis, the Ravens would receive a package of “No. 42 overall pick, a 2024 fifth-rounder and a 2025 third-rounder.”

The Vikings are in a difficult position this offseason as Kirk Cousins is a free agent and coming off a season where he tore his Achilles.

The Vikings could try to wait it out to their second-round pick

Oregon QB Bo Nix has 6 TDs at halftime(!): 22 of 27 Passing

381 Yards

6 Touchdowns

42-0 Lead pic.twitter.com/FLNlU2i21X pic.twitter.com/soJDtG6nXf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 18, 2023

for Nix but by making this move, “It would also secure the potential fifth-year option,” Lewis wrote.

Lewis also explained the Ravens understand the importance of this strategy. He wrote, “In 2019, the Ravens traded into the first round to select a quarterback — a guy by the name of Lamar Jackson.”

Ravens Could Reload at Multiple Positions in NFL Draft

The Ravens currently have seven picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, according to editorial director Ryan Mink, “Baltimore is projected to get an additional compensatory pick in the fourth round for the free-agent loss of guard Ben Powers (Denver) last offseason.”

The Ravens may need to rely on the draft more than usual this season as they find themselves in a tight cap situation. According to OverTheCap, the Ravens currently only have $7.3 million in cap space.

Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema posted his post-Super Bowl mock draft on Monday, February 12.

In that draft he had a similar trade between the Vikings and the Ravens (with different compensation to Baltimore, which was no 2024 fifth-rounder). He then projected the two premium second round picks being used to address key positions of need.

At pick No. 42 Sikkema had the Ravens selecting, “OT KIRAN AMEGADJIE, YALE,” and at pick No. 62, “CB MIKE SAINRISTIL, MICHIGAN.”

Both positions could be positions of need for the Ravens come draft time. Offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley could be a cap casualty this offseason and both he and fellow OT Morgan Moses have dealt with injury issues during the 2023 season.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey could also find himself on the chopping block (although unlikely), but he too dealt with injuries much of the season. Additionally, the Ravens may not be able to count on repeat performances from Ronald Darby and Arthur Maulet.

This will come down to draft night if general manager Eric DeCosta is not in love with the options at No. 30, he may trade back for the chance to add more premium players.

Vikings Could be Looking Towards Future

The Vikings have two premier wide receivers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Jefferson will likely need a new contract soon that will set the market.

If the Vikings can’t figure out a contract with Cousins, they will need to start looking for his replacement. They currently have the 11th pick in the draft, so they could take a QB earlier but if the top talent is gone, they may have to wait for the next tier.

Lewis wrote, “Nix, specifically, is a polarizing prospect. He began his college career at Auburn, where he struggled mightily, but then transferred to Oregon and soared.”

Moving on to a more affordable option would give the Vikings more money to pay Jefferson. According to Lewis, “Nix would make sense as a mature developmental option whose rookie QB contract would offer immense flexibility.”

By trading up and securing that fifth-year option, the Vikings give themselves an extra year of affordability and cap relief.