Blue Jays Showing Interest in Two-Time All-Star

Fresh off of a disappointing 2026 campaign, the Blue Jays should be active participants in this offseason’s free agent market.

Toronto, eager to make a return to the postseason, is in need of several new bats.

According to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon, the Blue Jays are showing interest in a highly coveted free agent slugger.

Blue Jays Eyeing Brandon Lowe

It’s no secret that the Blue Jays are in need of an impact hitter or two. This offense averaged an MLB-worst 4.00 runs per game last season.

Keeping that in mind, Brandon Lowe makes sense as an offseason target. Bannon listed him as one of several infielders Toronto has interest in this winter.

Through 150 games last season with the Pirates, he clubbed 35 home runs and 96 RBIs. The 32-year-old slashed .260/.331/.493 at the plate over that stretch.

Lowe is no stranger to the American League East. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rays before getting traded to Pittsburgh last offseason. He recorded 157 home runs and 446 RBIs during his time in Tampa Bay.

On paper, Lowe slots easily into Toronto’s light-hitting lineup. Current second baseman Ernie Clement has been a name frequently mentioned in offseason trade rumors. Even if he isn’t dealt, Clement may offer more value as a utility player.

Lowe’s presence north of the border could help one of Toronto’s top players as well. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero slugged a career-worst nine home runs in 2026. Having a two-time All-Star providing lineup protection should lead to better numbers next season.

Brandon Lowe’s Free Agent Market

Fresh off of a terrific year in Pittsburgh, Lowe’s market should be robust.

Several clubs have been mentioned as potential suitors for Lowe’s services. That includes AL East rivals such as the Red Sox and Yankees.

There’s also a chance Lowe opts to stay put in Pittsburgh. After all, he delivered a career-best 5.3 WAR during his lone season at PNC Park.

Still, the Pirates have been reluctant to hand out hefty free agent contracts in the past. A hitter on the wrong side of 30 doesn’t profile as someone that Pittsburgh usually goes after.

The Blue Jays haven’t been shy about handing out big deals in the past. Last offseason, Toronto inked starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract.

With money coming off of the books this winter, there’s no reason to think the Jays would avoid Lowe. The left-hander’s approach should serve him well at hitter-friendly Rogers Centre.

If the Blue Jays want to land Lowe, they’ll have to deal with plenty of competition. Still, a Toronto club eager to make a deep postseason run should act aggressively. Acquiring one of this offseason’s top batters might be worth a slight overpay.