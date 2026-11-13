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Blue Jays Showing Interest in Two-Time All-Star

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The Toronto Blue Jays are targeting Brandon Lowe this offseason.
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 20: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game seven of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre on October 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Fresh off of a disappointing 2026 campaign, the Blue Jays should be active participants in this offseason’s free agent market.

Toronto, eager to make a return to the postseason, is in need of several new bats.

According to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon, the Blue Jays are showing interest in a highly coveted free agent slugger.

Blue Jays Eyeing Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe is an offseason target for the Toronto Blue Jays.
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Brandon Lowe #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches his hit go for a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on September 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that the Blue Jays are in need of an impact hitter or two. This offense averaged an MLB-worst 4.00 runs per game last season.

Keeping that in mind, Brandon Lowe makes sense as an offseason target. Bannon listed him as one of several infielders Toronto has interest in this winter.

Through 150 games last season with the Pirates, he clubbed 35 home runs and 96 RBIs. The 32-year-old slashed .260/.331/.493 at the plate over that stretch.

Lowe is no stranger to the American League East. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rays before getting traded to Pittsburgh last offseason. He recorded 157 home runs and 446 RBIs during his time in Tampa Bay.

On paper, Lowe slots easily into Toronto’s light-hitting lineup. Current second baseman Ernie Clement has been a name frequently mentioned in offseason trade rumors. Even if he isn’t dealt, Clement may offer more value as a utility player.

Lowe’s presence north of the border could help one of Toronto’s top players as well. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero slugged a career-worst nine home runs in 2026. Having a two-time All-Star providing lineup protection should lead to better numbers next season.

Brandon Lowe’s Free Agent Market

Fresh off of a terrific year in Pittsburgh, Lowe’s market should be robust.

Several clubs have been mentioned as potential suitors for Lowe’s services. That includes AL East rivals such as the Red Sox and Yankees.

There’s also a chance Lowe opts to stay put in Pittsburgh. After all, he delivered a career-best 5.3 WAR during his lone season at PNC Park.

Still, the Pirates have been reluctant to hand out hefty free agent contracts in the past. A hitter on the wrong side of 30 doesn’t profile as someone that Pittsburgh usually goes after.

The Blue Jays haven’t been shy about handing out big deals in the past. Last offseason, Toronto inked starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract.

With money coming off of the books this winter, there’s no reason to think the Jays would avoid Lowe. The left-hander’s approach should serve him well at hitter-friendly Rogers Centre.

If the Blue Jays want to land Lowe, they’ll have to deal with plenty of competition. Still, a Toronto club eager to make a deep postseason run should act aggressively. Acquiring one of this offseason’s top batters might be worth a slight overpay.

 

Bryan Armetta Bryan Armetta is an experienced sports reporter covering baseball and college basketball for Heavy Sports. He has written for Heavy since 2026, and has worked in sports media for over eight years. That includes working as a writer and editor at DraftKings Network since 2024. Bryan currently lives in New York City. More about Bryan Armetta

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