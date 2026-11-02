Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign 35-Home Run Slugger in Bold Move

The Boston Red Sox once again lost in the AL Wild Card round and should look to be active this offseason to bolster their roster.

Boston had another playoff exit and should look to add another impact bat or two, but can also look for pitching.

The Red Sox could use another infielder, and there are several good names in free agency that Boston could pursue.

Boston Red Sox Predicted to Sign Brandon Lowe

Boston had mixed results at second base last season as the Red Sox used the likes of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Sogard, and Andruw Monasterio. The three didn’t have great results, and the Red Sox should look to pursue a full-time second baseman.

Ahead of free agency, MLB analyst John Harper of SNY predicted the Red Sox will sign Brandon Lowe away from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Brandon Lowe, Red Sox: Lowe is one of the more underrated players in the game, coming off a very good season as the second baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates in which he mashed to the tune of 35 home runs and 29 doubles, and hit .260 with a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS,” Harper wrote.

“Lowe was good defensively as well, ranking in the 96th percentile in defensive run value, via Statcast. The Red Sox are at least one impact bat away from getting over the hump in the postseason, as demonstrated against the Yankees in the Wild Card Series. Lowe could be that guy for them.”

Lowe would be a major addition for the Red Sox and could be a middle-of-the-order bat for Boston.

The 32-year-old is coming off a stellar season with the Pirates as he hit .260 with 35 home runs and 96 RBIs. He also spent eight years with the Tampa Bay Rays, so he has proven he can perform in the AL East.

Boston Needs More Offense

The Red Sox’s pitching staff looks solid, as the team should look to focus on adding more offense.

Red Sox slugger Willson Contreras sent a clear message to Craig Breslow and the front office ahead of free agency.

“I think we need some more offense,” he said. “That’s for [Craig] Breslow to figure out.”

Boston should look to be aggressive in adding more talent and even the players want to see more offensive help.