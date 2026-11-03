New York Yankees Predicted to Sign $69M Star Slugger in Major Move

The New York Yankees need to upgrade their roster this offseason if they hope to have better results in 2027.

The Yankees were once again exposed during the playoffs this year. This is because they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the NLDS. Due to this, New York should be among baseball’s most aggressive teams in free agency this offseason.

With Jazz Chisholm Jr. not expected to be back, it would not be surprising if the Yankees look to add a second baseman. Due to this, they are now being linked to one of baseball’s top free agents.

New York Yankees Predicted to Sign Star Slugger

In a recent article for MLB Trade Rumors, Steve Adams predicted that the Yankees will sign star second baseman Brandon Lowe in free agency this offseason to a three-year, $69 million contract.

“Flaws notwithstanding, Lowe is one of the most enticing bats — not just second basemen — on the offseason market. He has an outside chance of adding his name to that list of four-year deals for hitters aged 32 or older, but a strong three-year deal feels like a safer bet,” Adams wrote. Steve’s pick: Yankees.”

It is easy to understand why the Yankees are being predicted to sign Lowe. They could use an upgrade at second base with Chisholm unlikely to return, and Lowe is the best option available in free agency. Thus, it would make all the sense in the world for New York to sign him this offseason.

Lowe Would Give the Yankees Another High-Impact Power Hitter

Lowe could be a great fit on a Yankees team that could use more offense. This is because he is a proven star power hitter who is showing no signs of slowing down.

In 150 games this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Lowe posted 35 home runs, 96 RBI, and a .260 batting average. This is after he had 31 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .256 batting average with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025. With numbers like these, the two-time All-Star can make a serious impact.

Lowe has also hit at least 21 home runs in five out of his nine MLB seasons. This included during the 2021 season, when he hit a career-high 39 home runs with the Rays.

Overall, with the Yankees needing another star, it would be understandable if they made a push for Lowe. He could help New York tremendously if they landed him. Thus, it will be intriguing to see if they target him from here.