How to Watch the the Bommarito 500: Preview, TV Channel, Starting Grid

Alex Palou will lead the field to green after winning his fourth consecutive pole, but fans tuning in for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 first need to know when the race starts, where to watch it and how the starting grid stacks up.

Palou qualified on the pole for the fourth time in a row this IndyCar season Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway, putting the reigning championship leader squarely in position to extend his dominant 2026 run at tonight’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in Madison, Illinois. His four-race pole streak is the backdrop for a 10th-anniversary edition of the race that already has one of the strongest fields of the IndyCar season. Defending winner Kyle Kirkwood qualified third, Indianapolis 500 runner-up David Malukas lines up second, and a foot-injured Josef Newgarden starts eighth on a track where he has won five times.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race Time, TV Channel and Streaming

The green flag falls at 9 p.m. ET tonight on FOX. Streaming is available on FOX One, the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports app, according to FOX Sports. Cord-cutters with YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV can also access the live broadcast. The INDYCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160) will carry full audio coverage.

Palou’s No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda posted a two-lap qualifying average of 174.353 mph Saturday afternoon, edging Malukas’ 173.244 mph in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet to claim the top starting spot. Malukas held the provisional pole heading into the final run before Palou, who drew the last slot, bumped him off the top position, according to Honda Newsroom.

“The balance was amazing. I love the way the car felt,” Palou said. “It makes me feel really good for tomorrow. It’s going to be a great night race and a great show.”

Malukas was candid about the conditions that turned setup into a guessing game all afternoon.

“It was such a guessing game trying to figure out where this car needed to be,” he said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. “I had a strong feeling we weren’t going to get it there because Palou was going last.”

For Malukas, the front row at Gateway is familiar territory. His 2022 Dale Coyne Racing debut there produced a second-place finish, and he has led laps in every World Wide Technology Raceway start since, per Frontstretch’s Tom Blackburn. Last year with AJ Foyt Enterprises, he led a career-high 67 laps before contact with the wall during green-flag stops ended his run. Now in his first Penske season — with three 2026 podiums already — Gateway is where analysts keep pointing when discussing his first career win.

Below is the complete starting grid for the 10th annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Starting Position Car Driver Chassis Engine Tire 1 10 Alex Palou Dallara Honda Firestone 2 12 David Malukas Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 3 27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara Honda Firestone 4 60 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara Honda Firestone 5 3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 6 66 Marcus Armstrong Dallara Honda Firestone 7 9 Scott Dixon Dallara Honda Firestone 8 2 Josef Newgarden Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 9 5 Pato O’Ward Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 10 20 Alexander Rossi Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 11 15 Graham Rahal Dallara Honda Firestone 12 28 Marcus Ericsson Dallara Honda Firestone 13 76 Rinus VeeKay Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 14 8 Kyffin Simpson Dallara Honda Firestone 15 14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 16 7 Christian Lundgaard Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 17 45 Louis Foster Dallara Honda Firestone 18 47 Mick Schumacher (R) Dallara Honda Firestone 19 21 Christian Rasmussen (R) Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 20 4 Caio Collet (R) Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 21 26 Will Power Dallara Honda Firestone 22 6 Nolan Siegel Dallara Chevrolet Firestone 23 18 Romain Grosjean Dallara Honda Firestone 24 19 Dennis Hauger (R) Dallara Honda Firestone 25 77 Sting Ray Robb Dallara Chevrolet Firestone

(R) Rookie. Race: 10th annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Round 9, June 7, 2026.

Where Is the Bommarito 500 Held?

The race runs 260 laps around the 1.25-mile oval for 325 miles total. World Wide Technology Raceway is an egg-shaped track with split banking: Turns 1 and 2 behave like New Hampshire Motor Speedway, while Turns 3 and 4 mirror Phoenix Raceway. That layout puts uneven wear on left-side tires, making pit strategy as consequential as raw pace, according to STLRacing.com.

This is the 10th running of the Bommarito-sponsored event and the 18th IndyCar race at the facility. Team Penske leads the all-time wins list there with nine. Only three drivers have converted a World Wide Technology Raceway pole into a victory: Juan Pablo Montoya in 2000, Gil de Ferran in 2002 and Helio Castroneves in 2003.

Palou enters as the heavy betting favorite. Malukas and Newgarden lead the challengers, with Kirkwood and Pato O’Ward — who has four Gateway runner-up finishes — further down the board. Newgarden has won this race five times overall and three times in the current 260-lap format, per FOX Sports, though a foot injury carried over from Indianapolis has complicated his ramp-up to tonight’s green flag.