Danilo Gallinari’s New Update Gives Celtics Fans Fresh Optimism

The Boston Celtics have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. Despite their recent struggles, they still hold one of the top records in the league and have a real shot at winning a championship. But in order to do that, they need all of their players to be playing at the highest level.

However, they technically haven’t had a full roster all season. Not long after the Celtics signed him, Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL over the summer during EuroBasket, and he has been unable to play in a single game. However, he posted a message on his social media platforms that gave fans hope he could return to action sooner rather than later.

“On this path every day is a victory, the body improves, the leg improves and you feel better and better. The small daily challenges with myself give me the motivation to improve. I do tests every week and each positive result gives the team which supports me, the green light to organize the following weeks. There is still a long way to go but the basketball court is getting closer and closer…,” Gallinari wrote.

Gallinari has been making more and more progress as the season has gone on. And at this point in the season, the Celtics could really use his talents on the court. His shooting and shot-creation would give the Celtics yet another offensive option.

The veteran forward spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks. He appeared in 66 of their 82 games and played 25.3 minutes per contest. Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Celtics Fans React to Danilo Gallinari’s Message

In turn with Gallinari’s message, lots of Celtics fans took to the replies of the tweet with his statement. All in all, everyone seems extremely excited to see Gallinari back on the court, especially considering how poorly the Celtics have played lately.

One fan, somewhat sarcastically, believes that Gallinari could help solve some of the issues going on with the Celtics.

“Danilo is going to come back first week of April and fix any problem that ever existed,” one fan wrote.

Another fan motivated Gallinari to continue his rehab and get back on the court for the Celtics, referring to him as an X-factor for the playoffs.

“Keep up the hard work and progress to get back on the court soon! 😤💪🏼 #PlayoffsXFactor,” another fan said.

Jayson Tatum Shows Love to Damon Stoudamire

In other news, now-former Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire accepted a job as the head coach for Georgia Tech basketball and officially left the Celtics. Jayson Tatum showed love to the coach after the news broke.

“I’m happy for him. It’s as simple as that,” Tatum said via NBC Sports Boston. “[He’s] extremely deserving [and] I’m excited [about] what he’s going to do there. You know, we all just wish him the best, loved the time that we had to be around and spend with him. But, you know, when an opportunity like that comes around, you have to take it.”