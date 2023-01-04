Celtics Trade Proposal Lands NBA Champ as Sam Hauser Upgrade

Things have been rough for the Boston Celtics to start 2023. They’ve lost two games in a row to the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, with the latter of the two being a 150-117 defeat. In turn, some fans have started to panic about the state of the team.

After a red-hot start to the year behind the three-point line, the Celtics have cooled off. Sam Hauser has been struggling with his shot lately, and in turn, the Celtics could potentially look to add more help at the wing position.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade with the Toronto Raptors that the Celtics could consider:

Celtics receive: Otto Porter Jr.

Raptors receive: 2023 2nd-Round Pick (vis POR)

The Raptors have struggled this year, currently sitting at 16-21 on the season, good for 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Their struggles have sparked some conversation as to whether or not they could be sellers at the trade deadline this year.

Scottie Barnes is the future of the franchise, but if Toronto doesn’t feel confident about their title chances, they could trade some of their veteran pieces – Porter being one of them. Boston would be able to absorb him into one of their TPEs.

Porter played a crucial role in the Golden State Warriors’ championship run last season. He’s only appeared in eight games for the Raptors this season, playing 18.3 minutes per contest. Last year for the Warriors, Porter averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 46.4% shooting from the floor and 37.0% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Celtics Could Look to Upgrade From Sam Hauser

Hauser’s three-point shooting has tailed off in a major way since the start of December. He was on fire to start the season, but since then, he hasn’t been able to find a rhythm again. If he doesn’t turn it around, he won’t be a reliable rotational piece.

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, January could be a “make-or-break” month for Hauser. It could also determine whether or not Brad Stevens makes a move to upgrade the roster.

“But January could be a bit of a make-or-break month,” Forsberg wrote. “Brad Stevens has said that it’s his job to explore all opportunities to upgrade the roster before the trade deadline and noted how he must determine what’s a blip and what’s real. Is Hauser’s month-long downturn just a slump as he adjusts to increased defensive attention, or something more concerning?”

Doubt Cast on Payton Pritchard Trade Rumors

The entire Celtics team has struggled with their shooting strokes in recent games, not just Hauser. Despite that, Payton Pritchard has still not earned a chance in the regular rotation. There have been plenty of trade rumors surrounding the young guard, but according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the Celtics may be better off keeping him around.

“There’s been some suggestion that the team should consider dealing Payton Pritchard, a valuable piece late last season who has fallen back out of the rotation,” Himmelsbach wrote. “But Pritchard is just 24, and Boston is just one injury away from needing him.”